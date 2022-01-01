Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Обратная тяга Обратная тяга
Музыка из фильма «Обратная тяга» (1991)
Backdraft Обратная тяга 1991 / США
7.6 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.7
Музыка из фильма «Обратная тяга» (1991)

Backdraft (Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Remastered]
Backdraft (Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Remastered] 11 композиций. Bruce Hornsby & The Range, Hans Zimmer
Backdraft (Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Backdraft (Music from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 10 композиций. Hans Zimmer
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Set Me In Motion Bruce Hornsby & The Range 5:20
2 Fighting 17Th Hans Zimmer 4:24
3 Brothers Hans Zimmer 3:33
4 The Arsonist's Waltz Hans Zimmer 1:59
5 335 Hans Zimmer 3:03
6 Burn It All Hans Zimmer 5:18
7 You Go We Go Hans Zimmer 5:11
8 Fahrenheit 451 Hans Zimmer 3:01
9 Show Me Your Firetruck Hans Zimmer 3:32
10 The Show Goes On Bruce Hornsby & The Range 7:34
11 Exclusive Interview with Hans Zimmer Hans Zimmer 9:35
Доступен список песен из фильма «Обратная тяга» (1991) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Обратная тяга» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
