|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Set Me In Motion
|Bruce Hornsby & The Range
|5:20
|2
|Fighting 17Th
|Hans Zimmer
|4:24
|3
|Brothers
|Hans Zimmer
|3:33
|4
|The Arsonist's Waltz
|Hans Zimmer
|1:59
|5
|335
|Hans Zimmer
|3:03
|6
|Burn It All
|Hans Zimmer
|5:18
|7
|You Go We Go
|Hans Zimmer
|5:11
|8
|Fahrenheit 451
|Hans Zimmer
|3:01
|9
|Show Me Your Firetruck
|Hans Zimmer
|3:32
|10
|The Show Goes On
|Bruce Hornsby & The Range
|7:34
|11
|Exclusive Interview with Hans Zimmer
|Hans Zimmer
|9:35