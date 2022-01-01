Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Знаменитые братья Бейкер Знаменитые братья Бейкер
Музыка из фильма «Знаменитые братья Бейкер» (1989)
The Fabulous Baker Boys Знаменитые братья Бейкер 1989 / США
Музыка из фильма «Знаменитые братья Бейкер» (1989)

The Fabulous Baker Boys (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Fabulous Baker Boys (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 11 композиций. Dave Grusin, Duke Ellington and His Orchestra, Benny Goodman Quartet, The Earl Palmer Trio
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Title (Jack's Theme) Dave Grusin 6:40
2 Welcome to the Road Dave Grusin 5:34
3 Makin' Whoopee (feat. Michelle Pfeiffer) Dave Grusin / Gus Kahn 3:10
4 Suzie and Jack Dave Grusin 5:00
5 Shop Till You Bop Dave Grusin 4:36
6 Soft On Me Dave Grusin 2:31
7 Do Nothin' Till You Hear from Me Duke Ellington and His Orchestra / Bob Russell 3:27
8 The Moment of Truth Dave Grusin 3:55
9 Moonglow Benny Goodman Quartet / Irving Mills 3:25
10 Lullaby of Birdland The Earl Palmer Trio / George Shearing 2:32
11 My Funny Valentine (feat. Michelle Pfeiffer) Dave Grusin / Richard Rodgers 3:02
Доступен список песен из фильма «Знаменитые братья Бейкер» (1989) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Знаменитые братья Бейкер» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
