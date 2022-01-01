|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Title (Jack's Theme)
|Dave Grusin
|6:40
|2
|Welcome to the Road
|Dave Grusin
|5:34
|3
|Makin' Whoopee (feat. Michelle Pfeiffer)
|Dave Grusin / Gus Kahn
|3:10
|4
|Suzie and Jack
|Dave Grusin
|5:00
|5
|Shop Till You Bop
|Dave Grusin
|4:36
|6
|Soft On Me
|Dave Grusin
|2:31
|7
|Do Nothin' Till You Hear from Me
|Duke Ellington and His Orchestra / Bob Russell
|3:27
|8
|The Moment of Truth
|Dave Grusin
|3:55
|9
|Moonglow
|Benny Goodman Quartet / Irving Mills
|3:25
|10
|Lullaby of Birdland
|The Earl Palmer Trio / George Shearing
|2:32
|11
|My Funny Valentine (feat. Michelle Pfeiffer)
|Dave Grusin / Richard Rodgers
|3:02