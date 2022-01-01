Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Бездна Бездна
The Abyss Бездна 1989 / США
8.7 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.5
Музыка из фильма «Бездна» (1989)

The Abyss (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Abyss (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Alan Silvestri
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Main Title Alan Silvestri 1:31
2 Search the Montana Alan Silvestri 1:56
3 The Crane Alan Silvestri 2:01
4 The Manta Ship Alan Silvestri 6:24
5 The Pseudopod Alan Silvestri 5:37
6 The Fight Alan Silvestri 1:47
7 Sub Battle Alan Silvestri 3:19
8 Lindsey Drowns Alan Silvestri 4:43
9 Resurrection Alan Silvestri 1:59
10 Bud's Big Dive Alan Silvestri 6:10
11 Bud on the Ledge Alan Silvestri 3:14
12 Back on the Air Alan Silvestri 1:41
13 Finale Alan Silvestri 6:47
Доступен список песен из фильма «Бездна» (1989) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Бездна» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
