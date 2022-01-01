|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Title
|Alan Silvestri
|1:31
|2
|Search the Montana
|Alan Silvestri
|1:56
|3
|The Crane
|Alan Silvestri
|2:01
|4
|The Manta Ship
|Alan Silvestri
|6:24
|5
|The Pseudopod
|Alan Silvestri
|5:37
|6
|The Fight
|Alan Silvestri
|1:47
|7
|Sub Battle
|Alan Silvestri
|3:19
|8
|Lindsey Drowns
|Alan Silvestri
|4:43
|9
|Resurrection
|Alan Silvestri
|1:59
|10
|Bud's Big Dive
|Alan Silvestri
|6:10
|11
|Bud on the Ledge
|Alan Silvestri
|3:14
|12
|Back on the Air
|Alan Silvestri
|1:41
|13
|Finale
|Alan Silvestri
|6:47