Я знаю, что вы сделали прошлым летом Я знаю, что вы сделали прошлым летом
I Know What You Did Last Summer Я знаю, что вы сделали прошлым летом 1997 / США
7.2 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.8
Музыка из фильма «Я знаю, что вы сделали прошлым летом» (1997)

I Know What You Did Last Summer - The Album
I Know What You Did Last Summer - The Album 15 композиций. Kula Shaker, Soul Asylum, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Southern Culture On the Skids, The Din Pedals, Our Lady Peace, Flick, Goat, Hooverphonic, Adam Cohen, Korn
1 Hush Kula Shaker / Joe South 2:56
2 Losin' It Soul Asylum / Dave Pirner 3:01
3 Hey Bulldog Toad the Wet Sprocket / Paul McCartney 2:31
4 My Baby's Got the Strangest Ways Southern Culture On the Skids / R. Miller 3:59
5 Waterfall The Din Pedals 3:47
6 Clumsy Our Lady Peace 4:27
7 One Hundred Days Flick / Trevor Thornton 3:40
8 Great Life Goat 3:50
9 2 Wicky Hooverphonic 4:44
10 Don't Mean Anything Adam Cohen / Phil Roy 3:44
11 Proud Korn 3:18
Доступен список песен из фильма «Я знаю, что вы сделали прошлым летом» (1997) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Я знаю, что вы сделали прошлым летом» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
