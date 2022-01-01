|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Hush
|Kula Shaker / Joe South
|2:56
|2
|Losin' It
|Soul Asylum / Dave Pirner
|3:01
|3
|Hey Bulldog
|Toad the Wet Sprocket / Paul McCartney
|2:31
|4
|My Baby's Got the Strangest Ways
|Southern Culture On the Skids / R. Miller
|3:59
|5
|Waterfall
|The Din Pedals
|3:47
|6
|Clumsy
|Our Lady Peace
|4:27
|7
|One Hundred Days
|Flick / Trevor Thornton
|3:40
|8
|Great Life
|Goat
|3:50
|9
|2 Wicky
|Hooverphonic
|4:44
|10
|Don't Mean Anything
|Adam Cohen / Phil Roy
|3:44
|11
|Proud
|Korn
|3:18