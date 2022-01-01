Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Tron Трон 1982 / США / Тайвань
6.2 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.7
Музыка из фильма «Трон» (1982)

Tron (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Tron (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 21 композиция. Лондонский филармонический оркестр, Wendy Carlos, Journey
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Creation of Tron Лондонский филармонический оркестр, Wendy Carlos / Wendy Carlos 0:50
2 Only Solutions Journey 3:41
3 We've Got Company Лондонский филармонический оркестр, Wendy Carlos / Wendy Carlos 2:19
4 Wormhole Лондонский филармонический оркестр, Wendy Carlos / Wendy Carlos 2:30
5 Ring Game and Escape Лондонский филармонический оркестр, Wendy Carlos / Wendy Carlos 2:58
6 Water, Music, And Tronaction Лондонский филармонический оркестр, Wendy Carlos / Wendy Carlos 2:25
7 Tron Scherzo Лондонский филармонический оркестр, Wendy Carlos / Wendy Carlos 1:47
8 Miracle and Magician Лондонский филармонический оркестр, Wendy Carlos / Wendy Carlos 2:40
9 Magic Landings Лондонский филармонический оркестр, Wendy Carlos / Wendy Carlos 3:44
10 Theme from Tron Лондонский филармонический оркестр, Wendy Carlos / Wendy Carlos 1:37
11 1990's Theme Journey 2:08
12 Love Theme Лондонский филармонический оркестр, Wendy Carlos / Wendy Carlos 2:08
13 Tower Music - Let Us Pray Лондонский филармонический оркестр, Wendy Carlos / Wendy Carlos 3:48
14 The Light Sailer Лондонский филармонический оркестр, Wendy Carlos / Wendy Carlos 2:37
15 Sea of Simulation Лондонский филармонический оркестр, Wendy Carlos / Wendy Carlos 3:24
16 A New Tron and the MCP Лондонский филармонический оркестр, Wendy Carlos / Wendy Carlos 5:11
17 Anthem Лондонский филармонический оркестр, Wendy Carlos / Wendy Carlos 1:40
18 Ending Titles - Tron Лондонский филармонический оркестр, Wendy Carlos / Wendy Carlos 5:17
19 Tronaction Лондонский филармонический оркестр, Wendy Carlos / Wendy Carlos 1:30
20 Break In (For Strings, Flutes, And Celesta) Лондонский филармонический оркестр, Wendy Carlos / Wendy Carlos 5:35
21 Anthem for Keyboard Solo Лондонский филармонический оркестр, Wendy Carlos / Wendy Carlos 1:07
Доступен список песен из фильма «Трон» (1982) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Трон» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
