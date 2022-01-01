|1
|Creation of Tron
|Лондонский филармонический оркестр, Wendy Carlos / Wendy Carlos
|0:50
|2
|Only Solutions
|Journey
|3:41
|3
|We've Got Company
|Лондонский филармонический оркестр, Wendy Carlos / Wendy Carlos
|2:19
|4
|Wormhole
|Лондонский филармонический оркестр, Wendy Carlos / Wendy Carlos
|2:30
|5
|Ring Game and Escape
|Лондонский филармонический оркестр, Wendy Carlos / Wendy Carlos
|2:58
|6
|Water, Music, And Tronaction
|Лондонский филармонический оркестр, Wendy Carlos / Wendy Carlos
|2:25
|7
|Tron Scherzo
|Лондонский филармонический оркестр, Wendy Carlos / Wendy Carlos
|1:47
|8
|Miracle and Magician
|Лондонский филармонический оркестр, Wendy Carlos / Wendy Carlos
|2:40
|9
|Magic Landings
|Лондонский филармонический оркестр, Wendy Carlos / Wendy Carlos
|3:44
|10
|Theme from Tron
|Лондонский филармонический оркестр, Wendy Carlos / Wendy Carlos
|1:37
|11
|1990's Theme
|Journey
|2:08
|12
|Love Theme
|Лондонский филармонический оркестр, Wendy Carlos / Wendy Carlos
|2:08
|13
|Tower Music - Let Us Pray
|Лондонский филармонический оркестр, Wendy Carlos / Wendy Carlos
|3:48
|14
|The Light Sailer
|Лондонский филармонический оркестр, Wendy Carlos / Wendy Carlos
|2:37
|15
|Sea of Simulation
|Лондонский филармонический оркестр, Wendy Carlos / Wendy Carlos
|3:24
|16
|A New Tron and the MCP
|Лондонский филармонический оркестр, Wendy Carlos / Wendy Carlos
|5:11
|17
|Anthem
|Лондонский филармонический оркестр, Wendy Carlos / Wendy Carlos
|1:40
|18
|Ending Titles - Tron
|Лондонский филармонический оркестр, Wendy Carlos / Wendy Carlos
|5:17
|19
|Tronaction
|Лондонский филармонический оркестр, Wendy Carlos / Wendy Carlos
|1:30
|20
|Break In (For Strings, Flutes, And Celesta)
|Лондонский филармонический оркестр, Wendy Carlos / Wendy Carlos
|5:35
|21
|Anthem for Keyboard Solo
|Лондонский филармонический оркестр, Wendy Carlos / Wendy Carlos
|1:07