|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Title
|Роб Симонсен
|2:20
|2
|The Apartment
|Роб Симонсен
|1:52
|3
|To the Luxor
|Роб Симонсен
|0:41
|4
|Katie Discovers
|Роб Симонсен
|1:12
|5
|The Bridge
|Роб Симонсен
|1:38
|6
|David Descends
|Роб Симонсен
|1:38
|7
|Shall We Go Dear
|Роб Симонсен
|2:13
|8
|Katie Has a Plan
|Роб Симонсен
|4:44
|9
|The Abortion
|Роб Симонсен
|3:57
|10
|You Are a Weak Man David
|Роб Симонсен
|0:53
|11
|Katie Tells Her Story
|Роб Симонсен
|3:14
|12
|The Last Supper
|Роб Симонсен
|3:28
|13
|Time Passes
|Роб Симонсен
|0:43
|14
|The Newspaper
|Роб Симонсен
|0:51
|15
|David and Malvern Bond 1
|Роб Симонсен
|0:36
|16
|David and Malvern Bond 2
|Роб Симонсен
|0:59
|17
|Deborah Calls
|Роб Симонсен
|1:40
|18
|All Good Things to the End
|Роб Симонсен
|8:32
|19
|Back to New York
|Роб Симонсен
|0:48
|20
|Deborah Comes Home
|Роб Симонсен
|1:14
|21
|The Wedding
|Роб Симонсен
|0:46