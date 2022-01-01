Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Боевой конь Боевой конь
Киноафиша Фильмы Боевой конь Музыка из фильма «Боевой конь» (2011)
War Horse Боевой конь 2011 / США
7.5 Оцените
30 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.2
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Боевой конь» (2011)

Вся информация о фильме
War Horse (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
War Horse (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. John Williams
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Dartmoor, 1912 John Williams 3:35
2 The Auction John Williams 3:34
3 Bringing Joey Home / Bonding John Williams 4:42
4 Learning the Call John Williams 3:20
5 Seeding / Horse vs. Car John Williams 3:34
6 Plowing John Williams 5:10
7 Ruined Crop / Going to War John Williams 3:29
8 The Charge and Capture John Williams 3:21
9 The Desertion John Williams 2:33
10 Joey's New Friends John Williams 3:30
11 Pulling the Cannon John Williams 4:12
12 The Death of Topthorn John Williams 2:45
13 No Man's Land John Williams 4:35
14 The Reunion John Williams 3:55
15 Remembering Emilie / Finale John Williams 5:08
16 The Homecoming John Williams 8:06
Доступен список песен из фильма «Боевой конь» (2011) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Боевой конь» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Приложение киноафиши