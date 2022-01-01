|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Dartmoor, 1912
|John Williams
|3:35
|2
|The Auction
|John Williams
|3:34
|3
|Bringing Joey Home / Bonding
|John Williams
|4:42
|4
|Learning the Call
|John Williams
|3:20
|5
|Seeding / Horse vs. Car
|John Williams
|3:34
|6
|Plowing
|John Williams
|5:10
|7
|Ruined Crop / Going to War
|John Williams
|3:29
|8
|The Charge and Capture
|John Williams
|3:21
|9
|The Desertion
|John Williams
|2:33
|10
|Joey's New Friends
|John Williams
|3:30
|11
|Pulling the Cannon
|John Williams
|4:12
|12
|The Death of Topthorn
|John Williams
|2:45
|13
|No Man's Land
|John Williams
|4:35
|14
|The Reunion
|John Williams
|3:55
|15
|Remembering Emilie / Finale
|John Williams
|5:08
|16
|The Homecoming
|John Williams
|8:06