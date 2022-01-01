|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Going Nowhere
|The Winners
|2:45
|2
|This Is Your Brain On Drugs
|The Winners
|3:17
|3
|I'm Coming to Get You
|The Winners
|3:14
|4
|Sympathy for the Devil
|Styrofoam Bible
|5:35
|5
|If One of Us Goes Further
|Burning Brides
|3:08
|6
|Suck
|The Winners
|2:16
|7
|Night After Night
|Mamabolo
|2:40
|8
|Flesh and Bone
|Burning Brides
|3:53
|9
|So Close It Hurts
|The Winners
|3:19
|10
|Take It
|The Winners
|2:58
|11
|The Fool
|The Winners
|3:45
|12
|Still Bleeding
|Secretaries Of Steak
|2:55