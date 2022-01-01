Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Чужие на районе Чужие на районе
Киноафиша Фильмы Чужие на районе Музыка из фильма «Чужие на районе» (2011)
Attack the Block Чужие на районе 2011 / Великобритания
6.4 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.6
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Чужие на районе» (2011)

Вся информация о фильме
Attack the Block (Original Music from the Motion Picture) [Bonus Track Version]
Attack the Block (Original Music from the Motion Picture) [Bonus Track Version] 21 композиция. Steven Price, Felix Buxton, Simon Ratcliffe, Steven Price, Basement Jaxx, Mikis Michaelides
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Block Steven Price, Felix Buxton, Simon Ratcliffe / Simon Ratcliffe 3:06
2 Sam Is Mugged Steven Price, Felix Buxton, Simon Ratcliffe / Simon Ratcliffe 4:14
3 Round Two Bruv Steven Price, Felix Buxton, Simon Ratcliffe / Simon Ratcliffe 2:47
4 It's Raining Gollums Steven Price, Felix Buxton, Simon Ratcliffe / Simon Ratcliffe 1:05
5 Tooling Up Steven Price, Felix Buxton, Simon Ratcliffe / Simon Ratcliffe 2:25
6 Moses Is Arrested Steven Price, Felix Buxton, Simon Ratcliffe / Simon Ratcliffe 5:23
7 Tell Me I'm Dreaming Steven Price, Felix Buxton, Simon Ratcliffe / Simon Ratcliffe 4:36
8 Throat Ripper Steven Price, Felix Buxton, Simon Ratcliffe / Simon Ratcliffe 0:48
9 Rooftops Steven Price, Felix Buxton, Simon Ratcliffe / Simon Ratcliffe 4:01
10 Moses - Ninja Steven Price, Felix Buxton, Simon Ratcliffe / Simon Ratcliffe 4:02
11 Just Another Day Steven Price, Felix Buxton, Simon Ratcliffe / Simon Ratcliffe 1:24
12 They Want Moses Steven Price, Felix Buxton, Simon Ratcliffe / Simon Ratcliffe 2:04
13 Actions Have Consequences Steven Price, Felix Buxton, Simon Ratcliffe / Simon Ratcliffe 1:51
14 Eat My Hat Steven Price 1:40
15 They Fell Out of the Sky Steven Price 1:26
16 I Need to Finish What I Started Steven Price 0:41
17 Turn the Gas Up Steven Price, Felix Buxton, Simon Ratcliffe / Simon Ratcliffe 3:24
18 Moses Vs the Monsters Steven Price, Felix Buxton, Simon Ratcliffe / Simon Ratcliffe 1:59
19 Moses the Hero Steven Price 1:59
20 The Ends Basement Jaxx / Simon Ratcliffe 2:06
21 Get That Snitch Mikis Michaelides / Doc Brown 3:02
Доступен список песен из фильма «Чужие на районе» (2011) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Чужие на районе» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Приложение киноафиши