Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Сумерки. Сага. Рассвет: Часть 2 Сумерки. Сага. Рассвет: Часть 2
Киноафиша Фильмы Сумерки. Сага. Рассвет: Часть 2 Музыка из фильма «Сумерки. Сага. Рассвет: Часть 2» (2012)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Сумерки. Сага. Рассвет: Часть 2 2012 / США
8.0 Оцените
219 голосов
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Сумерки. Сага. Рассвет: Часть 2» (2012)

Вся информация о фильме
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Pt. 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Pt. 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Passion Pit, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Feist, The Boom Circuits, St. Vincent, POP ETC, IKO, A Boy and His Kite, James Vincent McMorrow, Paul McDonald, Nikki Reed, Reeve Carney, Christina Perri, Картер Бёруэлл
Слушать
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Pt. 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Pt. 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. Passion Pit, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Feist, The Boom Circuits, St. Vincent, POP ETC, IKO, A Boy and His Kite, James Vincent McMorrow, Paul McDonald, Nikki Reed, Reeve Carney, Christina Perri, Картер Бёруэлл
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Where I Come From Passion Pit / Michael Angelakos 3:40
2 Bittersweet Ellie Goulding 3:56
3 The Forgotten Green Day / Tré Cool 4:59
4 Fire in the Water Feist / Leslie Feist 2:31
5 Everything and Nothing The Boom Circuits 4:25
6 The Antidote St. Vincent 3:39
7 Speak Up POP ETC / Christopher Chu 4:40
8 Heart of Stone IKO / Neil Reed 3:53
9 Cover Your Tracks A Boy and His Kite 4:32
10 Ghosts James Vincent McMorrow 3:45
11 All I've Ever Needed Paul McDonald, Nikki Reed / Paul McDonald 3:56
12 New for You Reeve Carney 3:10
13 A Thousand Years, Pt. 2 (feat. Steve Kazee) Christina Perri / David Hodges 5:07
14 Plus Que Ma Propre Vie Картер Бёруэлл 4:16
Доступен список песен из фильма «Сумерки. Сага. Рассвет: Часть 2» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Сумерки. Сага. Рассвет: Часть 2» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Кабаева назвала имя близкой подруги: никто и подумать не мог
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Приложение киноафиши