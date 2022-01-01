|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Where I Come From
|Passion Pit / Michael Angelakos
|3:40
|2
|Bittersweet
|Ellie Goulding
|3:56
|3
|The Forgotten
|Green Day / Tré Cool
|4:59
|4
|Fire in the Water
|Feist / Leslie Feist
|2:31
|5
|Everything and Nothing
|The Boom Circuits
|4:25
|6
|The Antidote
|St. Vincent
|3:39
|7
|Speak Up
|POP ETC / Christopher Chu
|4:40
|8
|Heart of Stone
|IKO / Neil Reed
|3:53
|9
|Cover Your Tracks
|A Boy and His Kite
|4:32
|10
|Ghosts
|James Vincent McMorrow
|3:45
|11
|All I've Ever Needed
|Paul McDonald, Nikki Reed / Paul McDonald
|3:56
|12
|New for You
|Reeve Carney
|3:10
|13
|A Thousand Years, Pt. 2 (feat. Steve Kazee)
|Christina Perri / David Hodges
|5:07
|14
|Plus Que Ma Propre Vie
|Картер Бёруэлл
|4:16