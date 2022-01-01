Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Секс по дружбе Музыка из фильма «Секс по дружбе» (2011)
Friends with Benefits Секс по дружбе 2011 / США
Музыка из фильма «Секс по дружбе» (2011)

Friends With Benefits (Original Soundtrack)
Friends With Benefits (Original Soundtrack) 15 композиций. Steppenwolf, Fitz and The Tantrums, G. Love & Special Sauce, Ray Quinn, Grant-Lee Phillips, Max & Simon, Peter Conway, Dyke & The Blazers, Double 0 Zero, Tal & Acacia, Kris Kross, Rogue Wave, Janelle Monae, Greg Laswell, Semisonic
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Magic Carpet Ride (Philip Steir Remix) Steppenwolf 3:29
2 L.O.V. Fitz and The Tantrums 3:41
3 Booty Call G. Love & Special Sauce 3:28
4 New York, New York (FWB Remix) [feat. Ultra Love] Ray Quinn 2:21
5 Boys Don't Cry Grant-Lee Phillips 3:47
6 Such a Colorful World Max & Simon 2:14
7 Satellite Peter Conway 3:45
8 Let a Woman Be a Woman (And a Man Be a Man) Dyke & The Blazers 3:13
9 At the Window Double 0 Zero 3:50
10 Love's Gonna Getcha Tal & Acacia 3:05
11 Jump Kris Kross 3:18
12 This Too Shall Pass Rogue Wave 6:31
13 Tightrope Janelle Monae 4:26
14 Take a Bow Greg Laswell 4:00
15 Closing Time Semisonic 4:35
Доступен список песен из фильма «Секс по дружбе» (2011) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Секс по дружбе» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
