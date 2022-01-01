|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Magic Carpet Ride (Philip Steir Remix)
|Steppenwolf
|3:29
|2
|L.O.V.
|Fitz and The Tantrums
|3:41
|3
|Booty Call
|G. Love & Special Sauce
|3:28
|4
|New York, New York (FWB Remix) [feat. Ultra Love]
|Ray Quinn
|2:21
|5
|Boys Don't Cry
|Grant-Lee Phillips
|3:47
|6
|Such a Colorful World
|Max & Simon
|2:14
|7
|Satellite
|Peter Conway
|3:45
|8
|Let a Woman Be a Woman (And a Man Be a Man)
|Dyke & The Blazers
|3:13
|9
|At the Window
|Double 0 Zero
|3:50
|10
|Love's Gonna Getcha
|Tal & Acacia
|3:05
|11
|Jump
|Kris Kross
|3:18
|12
|This Too Shall Pass
|Rogue Wave
|6:31
|13
|Tightrope
|Janelle Monae
|4:26
|14
|Take a Bow
|Greg Laswell
|4:00
|15
|Closing Time
|Semisonic
|4:35