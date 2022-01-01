|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
|Perry Como / Meredith Willson
|2:35
|2
|It's a Weederful Life (Dialogue)
|Kal Penn, Patton Oswalt
|0:20
|3
|Donde Esta Santa Claus
|Augie Rios
|2:23
|4
|The Christmas Toy of the Season (Dialogue)
|Eric Kissack, Allyson V. Lengers, Gabriel Anderson, Greg Finley
|0:38
|5
|Carol of the Bells
|Paul Oakenfold, William Ross
|1:05
|6
|You Lost Your Gangsta Grill
|RZA, Da’Vone McDonald
|0:15
|7
|Sleigh Ride
|Johnny Mathis / M. Parish
|2:58
|8
|Meeting the New Besties (Dialogue)
|Kal Penn, John Cho, Tom Lennon, Amir Blumenfeld
|0:31
|9
|Has Anybody Seen Kris Kringle?
|C.J. Webbe / John Cacavas
|2:55
|10
|Daddy Fat Sax
|Big Boi
|2:36
|11
|I Told Her You Work for the White House (Dialogue)
|Kal Penn, John Cho, Amir Blumenfeld
|0:15
|12
|Ave Maria
|The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra / Франц Шуберт
|4:34
|13
|Dougie Houser
|Envy / Zachary Glaros
|2:37
|14
|Party's Over (Dialogue)
|Tom Lennon
|0:07
|15
|White Christmas
|Bing Crosby / Irving Berlin
|3:04
|16
|It's a Very Jolly Day (For You to Die)
|Gregtronic
|1:04
|17
|I Thought You Were Gay (Dialogue)
|Neil Patrick Harris, Melissa Ordway
|0:05
|18
|Christmas Medley (Deck the Halls / Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town / Little Drummer Boy / We Wish You a Merry Christmas)
|Neil Patrick Harris / William Ross
|2:10
|19
|A Sock Filled with Baby Powder (Dialogue)
|Kal Penn, John Cho, Richard Riehle
|0:18
|20
|Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (2006 Remaster)
|Bing Crosby / Ralph Blane
|2:49