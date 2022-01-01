Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Убойное Рождество Гарольда и Кумара Убойное Рождество Гарольда и Кумара
Киноафиша Фильмы Убойное Рождество Гарольда и Кумара Музыка из фильма «Убойное Рождество Гарольда и Кумара» (2011)
A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas Убойное Рождество Гарольда и Кумара 2011 / США
Музыка из фильма «Убойное Рождество Гарольда и Кумара» (2011)

A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 20 композиций. Perry Como, Kal Penn, Patton Oswalt, Augie Rios, Eric Kissack, Allyson V. Lengers, Gabriel Anderson, Greg Finley, Paul Oakenfold, William Ross, RZA, Da’Vone McDonald, Johnny Mathis, Kal Penn, John Cho, Tom Lennon, Amir Blumenfeld, C.J. Webbe, Big Boi, Kal Penn, John Cho, Amir Blumenfeld, The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra, Envy, Tom Lennon, Bing Crosby, Gregtronic, Neil Patrick Harris, Melissa Ordway, Neil Patrick Harris, Kal Penn, John Cho, Richard Riehle
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas Perry Como / Meredith Willson 2:35
2 It's a Weederful Life (Dialogue) Kal Penn, Patton Oswalt 0:20
3 Donde Esta Santa Claus Augie Rios 2:23
4 The Christmas Toy of the Season (Dialogue) Eric Kissack, Allyson V. Lengers, Gabriel Anderson, Greg Finley 0:38
5 Carol of the Bells Paul Oakenfold, William Ross 1:05
6 You Lost Your Gangsta Grill RZA, Da’Vone McDonald 0:15
7 Sleigh Ride Johnny Mathis / M. Parish 2:58
8 Meeting the New Besties (Dialogue) Kal Penn, John Cho, Tom Lennon, Amir Blumenfeld 0:31
9 Has Anybody Seen Kris Kringle? C.J. Webbe / John Cacavas 2:55
10 Daddy Fat Sax Big Boi 2:36
11 I Told Her You Work for the White House (Dialogue) Kal Penn, John Cho, Amir Blumenfeld 0:15
12 Ave Maria The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra / Франц Шуберт 4:34
13 Dougie Houser Envy / Zachary Glaros 2:37
14 Party's Over (Dialogue) Tom Lennon 0:07
15 White Christmas Bing Crosby / Irving Berlin 3:04
16 It's a Very Jolly Day (For You to Die) Gregtronic 1:04
17 I Thought You Were Gay (Dialogue) Neil Patrick Harris, Melissa Ordway 0:05
18 Christmas Medley (Deck the Halls / Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town / Little Drummer Boy / We Wish You a Merry Christmas) Neil Patrick Harris / William Ross 2:10
19 A Sock Filled with Baby Powder (Dialogue) Kal Penn, John Cho, Richard Riehle 0:18
20 Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (2006 Remaster) Bing Crosby / Ralph Blane 2:49
Доступен список песен из фильма «Убойное Рождество Гарольда и Кумара» (2011) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Убойное Рождество Гарольда и Кумара» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
