1 It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas Perry Como / Meredith Willson 2:35

2 It's a Weederful Life (Dialogue) Kal Penn, Patton Oswalt 0:20

3 Donde Esta Santa Claus Augie Rios 2:23

4 The Christmas Toy of the Season (Dialogue) Eric Kissack, Allyson V. Lengers, Gabriel Anderson, Greg Finley 0:38

5 Carol of the Bells Paul Oakenfold, William Ross 1:05

6 You Lost Your Gangsta Grill RZA, Da’Vone McDonald 0:15

7 Sleigh Ride Johnny Mathis / M. Parish 2:58

8 Meeting the New Besties (Dialogue) Kal Penn, John Cho, Tom Lennon, Amir Blumenfeld 0:31

9 Has Anybody Seen Kris Kringle? C.J. Webbe / John Cacavas 2:55

10 Daddy Fat Sax Big Boi 2:36

11 I Told Her You Work for the White House (Dialogue) Kal Penn, John Cho, Amir Blumenfeld 0:15

12 Ave Maria The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra / Франц Шуберт 4:34

13 Dougie Houser Envy / Zachary Glaros 2:37

14 Party's Over (Dialogue) Tom Lennon 0:07

15 White Christmas Bing Crosby / Irving Berlin 3:04

16 It's a Very Jolly Day (For You to Die) Gregtronic 1:04

17 I Thought You Were Gay (Dialogue) Neil Patrick Harris, Melissa Ordway 0:05

18 Christmas Medley (Deck the Halls / Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town / Little Drummer Boy / We Wish You a Merry Christmas) Neil Patrick Harris / William Ross 2:10

19 A Sock Filled with Baby Powder (Dialogue) Kal Penn, John Cho, Richard Riehle 0:18