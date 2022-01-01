|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|My Panties
|Magicwandos
|2:05
|2
|Succubus Baby
|Magicwandos
|3:06
|3
|Believe Nothing
|The DeeKompressors
|2:22
|4
|Late Night Superstar
|Revival Chiefs
|2:38
|5
|Are We On
|Killdeer
|3:38
|6
|I Miss You
|Arlaner
|2:13
|7
|Hey Eddie
|Barnetta
|0:31
|8
|It's Raining Men
|Kelly Kass
|4:05
|9
|My First Wish
|Miss Eighty 6
|2:55
|10
|She's Going Down
|Ali Dee
|2:14
|11
|All the Way Up
|Alana D
|3:30
|12
|On Fire
|Classic
|2:03
|13
|The Hustle
|The 26th Street Boyz
|4:06
|14
|If I Was Your Vampire
|Grecia Godliss
|4:31
|15
|Wango Tango
|Danielle Barbe
|3:17
|16
|There I Stand
|Madlife
|3:53