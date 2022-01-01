1 Who Do You Love George Thorogood & The Destroyers 4:20

2 You Make My Dreams Daryl Hall & John Oates / Sara Allen 3:10

3 Honey Moby / Richard Hall 3:28

4 Sympathy for the Devil The Rolling Stones / Keith Richards 6:18

5 How Bizarre OMC 3:44

6 Oye Como Va Tito Puente 5:49

7 Buona Sera Louis Prima / Carl Sigman 2:59

8 Sweet Dreams (Of You) [Single Version] [feat. The Jordanaires] Patsy Cline, The Jordanaires / Don Gibson 2:34

9 Everybody Wants to Rule The World Tears for Fears 4:09

10 Freeze Frame The J. Geils Band 3:57

11 Bodyrock Moby / Richard Hall 3:36

12 You Can't Always Get What You Want The Rolling Stones / Keith Richards 7:29

13 The Way You Move (Radio Edit) OutKast, Sleepy Brown / Patrick Brown 3:54

14 California Love (feat. Roger Troutman & Dr. Dre) [Remix] 2Pac, Roger Troutman, Dr. Dre 6:24

15 24-7 Brian Tyler 5:57