Меж двух огней Меж двух огней
Киноафиша Фильмы Меж двух огней Музыка из фильма «Меж двух огней» (2009)
Middle Men Меж двух огней 2009 / США
15 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Меж двух огней» (2009)

Middle Men (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Middle Men (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. George Thorogood & The Destroyers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Moby, The Rolling Stones, OMC, Tito Puente, Louis Prima, Patsy Cline, The Jordanaires, Tears for Fears, The J. Geils Band, OutKast, Sleepy Brown, 2Pac, Roger Troutman, Dr. Dre, Brian Tyler
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Who Do You Love George Thorogood & The Destroyers 4:20
2 You Make My Dreams Daryl Hall & John Oates / Sara Allen 3:10
3 Honey Moby / Richard Hall 3:28
4 Sympathy for the Devil The Rolling Stones / Keith Richards 6:18
5 How Bizarre OMC 3:44
6 Oye Como Va Tito Puente 5:49
7 Buona Sera Louis Prima / Carl Sigman 2:59
8 Sweet Dreams (Of You) [Single Version] [feat. The Jordanaires] Patsy Cline, The Jordanaires / Don Gibson 2:34
9 Everybody Wants to Rule The World Tears for Fears 4:09
10 Freeze Frame The J. Geils Band 3:57
11 Bodyrock Moby / Richard Hall 3:36
12 You Can't Always Get What You Want The Rolling Stones / Keith Richards 7:29
13 The Way You Move (Radio Edit) OutKast, Sleepy Brown / Patrick Brown 3:54
14 California Love (feat. Roger Troutman & Dr. Dre) [Remix] 2Pac, Roger Troutman, Dr. Dre 6:24
15 24-7 Brian Tyler 5:57
16 Middle Men Suite Brian Tyler 5:57
Доступен список песен из фильма «Меж двух огней» (2009) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Меж двух огней» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
