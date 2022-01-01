|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Who Do You Love
|George Thorogood & The Destroyers
|4:20
|2
|You Make My Dreams
|Daryl Hall & John Oates / Sara Allen
|3:10
|3
|Honey
|Moby / Richard Hall
|3:28
|4
|Sympathy for the Devil
|The Rolling Stones / Keith Richards
|6:18
|5
|How Bizarre
|OMC
|3:44
|6
|Oye Como Va
|Tito Puente
|5:49
|7
|Buona Sera
|Louis Prima / Carl Sigman
|2:59
|8
|Sweet Dreams (Of You) [Single Version] [feat. The Jordanaires]
|Patsy Cline, The Jordanaires / Don Gibson
|2:34
|9
|Everybody Wants to Rule The World
|Tears for Fears
|4:09
|10
|Freeze Frame
|The J. Geils Band
|3:57
|11
|Bodyrock
|Moby / Richard Hall
|3:36
|12
|You Can't Always Get What You Want
|The Rolling Stones / Keith Richards
|7:29
|13
|The Way You Move (Radio Edit)
|OutKast, Sleepy Brown / Patrick Brown
|3:54
|14
|California Love (feat. Roger Troutman & Dr. Dre) [Remix]
|2Pac, Roger Troutman, Dr. Dre
|6:24
|15
|24-7
|Brian Tyler
|5:57
|16
|Middle Men Suite
|Brian Tyler
|5:57