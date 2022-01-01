|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Opening
|Joe NG, Alex OH
|2:12
|2
|Shark Bait
|Joe NG, Alex OH
|2:30
|3
|Secret World
|Joe NG, Alex OH
|2:07
|4
|Gunshots
|Joe NG, Alex OH
|1:41
|5
|Remembering Rory
|Joe NG, Alex OH
|2:00
|6
|Cluster
|Joe NG, Alex OH
|1:28
|7
|Get Out of the Water
|Joe NG, Alex OH
|3:05
|8
|Conflict
|Joe NG, Alex OH
|2:35
|9
|Shark Encounter
|Joe NG, Alex OH
|1:56
|10
|The Dead-Human Connection
|Joe NG, Alex OH
|2:33
|11
|Crabs
|Joe NG, Alex OH
|2:08
|12
|Chit Chat
|Joe NG, Alex OH
|3:00
|13
|Hammerhead
|Joe NG, Alex OH
|2:13
|14
|Fishing for Sharks
|Joe NG, Alex OH
|2:24
|15
|Back Upstairs
|Joe NG, Alex OH
|1:36
|16
|Go After Her
|Joe NG, Alex OH
|1:08
|17
|Shotgun
|Joe NG, Alex OH
|3:04
|18
|Getting Out
|Joe NG, Alex OH
|2:45
|19
|Bait
|Joe NG, Alex OH
|3:05
|20
|Requiem
|Joe NG, Alex OH
|2:11