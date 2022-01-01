Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Цунами 3D Цунами 3D
Музыка из фильма «Цунами 3D» (2012)
Bait Цунами 3D 2012 / Австралия
7.2 Оцените
10 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Цунами 3D» (2012)

Bait 3D (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Bait 3D (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 20 композиций. Joe NG, Alex OH
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Opening Joe NG, Alex OH 2:12
2 Shark Bait Joe NG, Alex OH 2:30
3 Secret World Joe NG, Alex OH 2:07
4 Gunshots Joe NG, Alex OH 1:41
5 Remembering Rory Joe NG, Alex OH 2:00
6 Cluster Joe NG, Alex OH 1:28
7 Get Out of the Water Joe NG, Alex OH 3:05
8 Conflict Joe NG, Alex OH 2:35
9 Shark Encounter Joe NG, Alex OH 1:56
10 The Dead-Human Connection Joe NG, Alex OH 2:33
11 Crabs Joe NG, Alex OH 2:08
12 Chit Chat Joe NG, Alex OH 3:00
13 Hammerhead Joe NG, Alex OH 2:13
14 Fishing for Sharks Joe NG, Alex OH 2:24
15 Back Upstairs Joe NG, Alex OH 1:36
16 Go After Her Joe NG, Alex OH 1:08
17 Shotgun Joe NG, Alex OH 3:04
18 Getting Out Joe NG, Alex OH 2:45
19 Bait Joe NG, Alex OH 3:05
20 Requiem Joe NG, Alex OH 2:11
Доступен список песен из фильма «Цунами 3D» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Цунами 3D» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
