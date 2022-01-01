Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Эпоха героев Эпоха героев
Эпоха героев
Age of Heroes Эпоха героев 2010 / Великобритания
Музыка из фильма «Эпоха героев» (2010)

Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Age of Heroes Michael Richard Plowman 1:20
2 A New Hope Michael Richard Plowman 1:17
3 A Heroes Elegy Michael Richard Plowman 1:01
4 Battle of Dunkirk Michael Richard Plowman 2:23
5 March Across the Snow Michael Richard Plowman 0:49
6 The Last Request Michael Richard Plowman 1:02
7 Attack On the Ship Michael Richard Plowman 0:41
8 Heroes Michael Richard Plowman 2:00
9 Dark Heart Michael Richard Plowman 2:27
10 Dunkirk Mist Michael Richard Plowman 5:09
11 The Farm House Michael Richard Plowman 1:32
12 The Team Michael Richard Plowman 1:16
13 A Battle of the Fallen Michael Richard Plowman 4:37
14 Line Them Up to Die Michael Richard Plowman 1:06
15 Escape, Escape Now Michael Richard Plowman 3:18
16 Mission and Tower Fight Michael Richard Plowman 4:11
17 Heroes Last Stand Michael Richard Plowman 1:09
18 Age of Heroes Suite Michael Richard Plowman 4:05
Доступен список песен из фильма «Эпоха героев» (2010) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Эпоха героев» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
