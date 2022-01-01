|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Age of Heroes
|Michael Richard Plowman
|1:20
|2
|A New Hope
|Michael Richard Plowman
|1:17
|3
|A Heroes Elegy
|Michael Richard Plowman
|1:01
|4
|Battle of Dunkirk
|Michael Richard Plowman
|2:23
|5
|March Across the Snow
|Michael Richard Plowman
|0:49
|6
|The Last Request
|Michael Richard Plowman
|1:02
|7
|Attack On the Ship
|Michael Richard Plowman
|0:41
|8
|Heroes
|Michael Richard Plowman
|2:00
|9
|Dark Heart
|Michael Richard Plowman
|2:27
|10
|Dunkirk Mist
|Michael Richard Plowman
|5:09
|11
|The Farm House
|Michael Richard Plowman
|1:32
|12
|The Team
|Michael Richard Plowman
|1:16
|13
|A Battle of the Fallen
|Michael Richard Plowman
|4:37
|14
|Line Them Up to Die
|Michael Richard Plowman
|1:06
|15
|Escape, Escape Now
|Michael Richard Plowman
|3:18
|16
|Mission and Tower Fight
|Michael Richard Plowman
|4:11
|17
|Heroes Last Stand
|Michael Richard Plowman
|1:09
|18
|Age of Heroes Suite
|Michael Richard Plowman
|4:05