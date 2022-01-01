|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Endtapes
|The Joy Formidable
|4:09
|2
|Love Will Take You
|Angus & Julia Stone / Julia Stone
|4:30
|3
|It Will Rain
|Bruno Mars / Philip Lawrence
|4:18
|4
|Turning Page
|Sleeping At Last
|4:15
|5
|From Now On
|The Features
|3:21
|6
|A Thousand Years
|Christina Perri / David Hodges
|4:45
|7
|Neighbors
|Theophilus London / Greg Wells
|3:56
|8
|I Didn't Mean It
|The Belle Brigade / Ethan Gruska
|3:33
|9
|Sister Rosetta (2011 Version)
|Noisettes
|2:58
|10
|Northern Lights
|Cider Sky / Simon Wilcox
|3:50
|11
|Flightless Bird, American Mouth (Wedding Version)
|Iron & Wine / Sam Beam
|4:27
|12
|Requiem On Water
|Imperial Mammoth
|2:24
|13
|Cold
|Aqualung, Lucy Schwartz / Matt Hales
|3:40
|14
|Llovera
|Mia Maestro
|5:12
|15
|Love Death Birth
|Картер Бёруэлл
|6:04
|16
|Like a Drug (Bonus Track)
|Hard-Fi / Richard Archer
|3:40
|17
|Turning Page (Instrumental) [Bonus Track]
|Sleeping At Last
|4:16
|18
|Eclipse (All Yours) [Bonus Track]
|Kevin Teasley / James Shaw
|4:02
|19
|A Thousand Years (Beyond the Video)
|3:28