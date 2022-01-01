Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Сумерки. Сага. Рассвет: Часть 1 Сумерки. Сага. Рассвет: Часть 1
Киноафиша Фильмы Сумерки. Сага. Рассвет: Часть 1 Музыка из фильма «Сумерки. Сага. Рассвет: Часть 1» (2011)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Сумерки. Сага. Рассвет: Часть 1 2011 / США
8.2 Оцените
323 голоса
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Сумерки. Сага. Рассвет: Часть 1» (2011)

Вся информация о фильме
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Pt. 1 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Version]
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Pt. 1 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Deluxe Version] 19 композиций. The Joy Formidable, Angus & Julia Stone, Bruno Mars, Sleeping At Last, The Features, Christina Perri, Theophilus London, The Belle Brigade, Noisettes, Cider Sky, Iron & Wine, Imperial Mammoth, Aqualung, Lucy Schwartz, Mia Maestro, Картер Бёруэлл, Hard-Fi, Kevin Teasley,
Слушать
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Pt. 1 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Pt. 1 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. The Joy Formidable, Angus & Julia Stone, Bruno Mars, Sleeping At Last, The Features, Christina Perri, Theophilus London, The Belle Brigade, Noisettes, Cider Sky, Iron & Wine, Imperial Mammoth, Aqualung, Lucy Schwartz, Mia Maestro, Картер Бёруэлл
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Endtapes The Joy Formidable 4:09
2 Love Will Take You Angus & Julia Stone / Julia Stone 4:30
3 It Will Rain Bruno Mars / Philip Lawrence 4:18
4 Turning Page Sleeping At Last 4:15
5 From Now On The Features 3:21
6 A Thousand Years Christina Perri / David Hodges 4:45
7 Neighbors Theophilus London / Greg Wells 3:56
8 I Didn't Mean It The Belle Brigade / Ethan Gruska 3:33
9 Sister Rosetta (2011 Version) Noisettes 2:58
10 Northern Lights Cider Sky / Simon Wilcox 3:50
11 Flightless Bird, American Mouth (Wedding Version) Iron & Wine / Sam Beam 4:27
12 Requiem On Water Imperial Mammoth 2:24
13 Cold Aqualung, Lucy Schwartz / Matt Hales 3:40
14 Llovera Mia Maestro 5:12
15 Love Death Birth Картер Бёруэлл 6:04
16 Like a Drug (Bonus Track) Hard-Fi / Richard Archer 3:40
17 Turning Page (Instrumental) [Bonus Track] Sleeping At Last 4:16
18 Eclipse (All Yours) [Bonus Track] Kevin Teasley / James Shaw 4:02
19 A Thousand Years (Beyond the Video) 3:28
Доступен список песен из фильма «Сумерки. Сага. Рассвет: Часть 1» (2011) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Сумерки. Сага. Рассвет: Часть 1» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Приложение киноафиши