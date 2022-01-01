|1
|In the Mood For Noise
|Fred Avril / Six Drummers
|2:37
|2
|The Van
|Six Drummers / Fred Avril
|1:53
|3
|Doctor Doctor Give Me Gas (In My Ass), Pt. 1
|Six Drummers / Fred Avril
|2:13
|4
|Electricity
|Fred Avril / Six Drummers
|4:23
|5
|Money 4 U Honey
|Six Drummers / Fred Avril
|2:16
|6
|The Music Shop
|Fred Avril / Six Drummers
|0:55
|7
|Electric Love - Melodica
|Six Drummers / Fred Avril
|1:01
|8
|The Kidnapping
|Fred Avril / Six Drummers
|1:31
|9
|Heading To the Opera
|Fred Avril / Six Drummers
|1:23
|10
|Warnerbring's Bolero
|Fred Avril / Six Drummers
|2:26
|11
|The Chase
|Six Drummers / Fred Avril
|1:13
|12
|Dueling Marimbas
|Fred Avril / Six Drummers
|1:04
|13
|Doctor Doctor Give Me Gas (In My Ass), Pt. 2
|Six Drummers / Fred Avril
|1:19
|14
|Looking For Sounds
|Six Drummers / Fred Avril
|1:42
|15
|Finding the Score
|Fred Avril / Six Drummers
|1:19
|16
|Fuck the Music (Kill! Kill!)
|Six Drummers / Fred Avril
|2:22
|17
|In the Mood For Noise - Trombone
|Fred Avril / Six Drummers
|0:52
|18
|Sanna's Water Music
|Fred Avril / Six Drummers
|1:21
|19
|The Auditions: The Butterfly, the Tesla, the Porno & the Rage
|Six Drummers / Fred Avril
|2:20
|20
|The Drum Battle
|Six Drummers / Fred Avril
|1:34
|21
|Electric Love - The Wires
|Six Drummers / Fred Avril
|2:11
|22
|Roof Kiss
|Fred Avril / Six Drummers
|1:41
|23
|Electric Love - Resort
|Six Drummers / Fred Avril
|4:41