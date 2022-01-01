1 In the Mood For Noise Fred Avril / Six Drummers 2:37

2 The Van Six Drummers / Fred Avril 1:53

3 Doctor Doctor Give Me Gas (In My Ass), Pt. 1 Six Drummers / Fred Avril 2:13

4 Electricity Fred Avril / Six Drummers 4:23

5 Money 4 U Honey Six Drummers / Fred Avril 2:16

6 The Music Shop Fred Avril / Six Drummers 0:55

7 Electric Love - Melodica Six Drummers / Fred Avril 1:01

8 The Kidnapping Fred Avril / Six Drummers 1:31

9 Heading To the Opera Fred Avril / Six Drummers 1:23

10 Warnerbring's Bolero Fred Avril / Six Drummers 2:26

11 The Chase Six Drummers / Fred Avril 1:13

12 Dueling Marimbas Fred Avril / Six Drummers 1:04

13 Doctor Doctor Give Me Gas (In My Ass), Pt. 2 Six Drummers / Fred Avril 1:19

14 Looking For Sounds Six Drummers / Fred Avril 1:42

15 Finding the Score Fred Avril / Six Drummers 1:19

16 Fuck the Music (Kill! Kill!) Six Drummers / Fred Avril 2:22

17 In the Mood For Noise - Trombone Fred Avril / Six Drummers 0:52

18 Sanna's Water Music Fred Avril / Six Drummers 1:21

19 The Auditions: The Butterfly, the Tesla, the Porno & the Rage Six Drummers / Fred Avril 2:20

20 The Drum Battle Six Drummers / Fred Avril 1:34

21 Electric Love - The Wires Six Drummers / Fred Avril 2:11

22 Roof Kiss Fred Avril / Six Drummers 1:41