Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Звуки шума Звуки шума
Киноафиша Фильмы Звуки шума Музыка из фильма «Звуки шума» (2010)
Sounds of Noise Звуки шума 2010 / Франция / Швеция
7.1 Оцените
15 голосов
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Звуки шума» (2010)

Вся информация о фильме
Sound of Noise (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Sound of Noise (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 23 композиции. Fred Avril, Six Drummers
Слушать
Sound of Noise (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Sound of Noise (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 23 композиции. Six Drummers, Fred Avril, Six Drummers
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 In the Mood For Noise Fred Avril / Six Drummers 2:37
2 The Van Six Drummers / Fred Avril 1:53
3 Doctor Doctor Give Me Gas (In My Ass), Pt. 1 Six Drummers / Fred Avril 2:13
4 Electricity Fred Avril / Six Drummers 4:23
5 Money 4 U Honey Six Drummers / Fred Avril 2:16
6 The Music Shop Fred Avril / Six Drummers 0:55
7 Electric Love - Melodica Six Drummers / Fred Avril 1:01
8 The Kidnapping Fred Avril / Six Drummers 1:31
9 Heading To the Opera Fred Avril / Six Drummers 1:23
10 Warnerbring's Bolero Fred Avril / Six Drummers 2:26
11 The Chase Six Drummers / Fred Avril 1:13
12 Dueling Marimbas Fred Avril / Six Drummers 1:04
13 Doctor Doctor Give Me Gas (In My Ass), Pt. 2 Six Drummers / Fred Avril 1:19
14 Looking For Sounds Six Drummers / Fred Avril 1:42
15 Finding the Score Fred Avril / Six Drummers 1:19
16 Fuck the Music (Kill! Kill!) Six Drummers / Fred Avril 2:22
17 In the Mood For Noise - Trombone Fred Avril / Six Drummers 0:52
18 Sanna's Water Music Fred Avril / Six Drummers 1:21
19 The Auditions: The Butterfly, the Tesla, the Porno & the Rage Six Drummers / Fred Avril 2:20
20 The Drum Battle Six Drummers / Fred Avril 1:34
21 Electric Love - The Wires Six Drummers / Fred Avril 2:11
22 Roof Kiss Fred Avril / Six Drummers 1:41
23 Electric Love - Resort Six Drummers / Fred Avril 4:41
Доступен список песен из фильма «Звуки шума» (2010) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Звуки шума» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Приложение киноафиши