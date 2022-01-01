|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Hell Hole
|Spinal Tap / Гарри Ширер
|3:08
|2
|Tonight I'm Gonna Rock You Tonight
|Spinal Tap / Гарри Ширер
|2:39
|3
|Heavy Duty
|Spinal Tap / Гарри Ширер
|4:29
|4
|Rock and Roll Creation
|Spinal Tap / Гарри Ширер
|4:09
|5
|America
|Spinal Tap / Гарри Ширер
|3:32
|6
|Cups and Cakes
|Spinal Tap / Гарри Ширер
|1:35
|7
|Big Bottom
|Spinal Tap / Гарри Ширер
|3:33
|8
|Sex Farm
|Spinal Tap / Гарри Ширер
|3:22
|9
|Stonehenge
|Spinal Tap / Гарри Ширер
|4:37
|10
|Gimme Some Money
|Spinal Tap / Гарри Ширер
|2:27
|11
|(Listen To the) Flower People
|Spinal Tap / Гарри Ширер
|2:37
|12
|Christmas With the Devil
|Spinal Tap
|4:33
|13
|Christmas With the Devil (Scratch Mix)
|Spinal Tap
|4:43