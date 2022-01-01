Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Это - Spinal Tap! Это - Spinal Tap!
Музыка из фильма «Это - Spinal Tap!» (1984)
This Is Spinal Tap Это - Spinal Tap! 1984 / США
Музыка из фильма «Это - Spinal Tap!» (1984)

This Is Spinal Tap
This Is Spinal Tap 13 композиций. Spinal Tap
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Hell Hole Spinal Tap / Гарри Ширер 3:08
2 Tonight I'm Gonna Rock You Tonight Spinal Tap / Гарри Ширер 2:39
3 Heavy Duty Spinal Tap / Гарри Ширер 4:29
4 Rock and Roll Creation Spinal Tap / Гарри Ширер 4:09
5 America Spinal Tap / Гарри Ширер 3:32
6 Cups and Cakes Spinal Tap / Гарри Ширер 1:35
7 Big Bottom Spinal Tap / Гарри Ширер 3:33
8 Sex Farm Spinal Tap / Гарри Ширер 3:22
9 Stonehenge Spinal Tap / Гарри Ширер 4:37
10 Gimme Some Money Spinal Tap / Гарри Ширер 2:27
11 (Listen To the) Flower People Spinal Tap / Гарри Ширер 2:37
12 Christmas With the Devil Spinal Tap 4:33
13 Christmas With the Devil (Scratch Mix) Spinal Tap 4:43
Доступен список песен из фильма «Это - Spinal Tap!» (1984) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Это - Spinal Tap!» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
