Полночь в Париже Полночь в Париже
Midnight in Paris Полночь в Париже 2011 / США
7.5 Оцените
53 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 7.7
Музыка из фильма «Полночь в Париже» (2011)

Midnight In Paris (Music from the Motion Picture)
Midnight In Paris (Music from the Motion Picture) 16 композиций. Sidney Bechet, Swing 41, Original Paris Swing, Stephane Wrembel, Conal Fowkes, Joséphine Baker, Daniel May, Enoch Light & The Charleston City All Stars, Dana Boulé, Conal Fowkes, Yrving & Lisa Yeras, Czech National Symphony Orchestra, Francois Parisi
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Si tu vois ma mère Sidney Bechet 3:15
2 Je suis seul ce soir Swing 41 5:51
3 Recado Original Paris Swing 4:08
4 Bistro Fada Stephane Wrembel 3:05
5 Let's Do It (Let's Fall In Love) Conal Fowkes 2:58
6 You've Got That Thing Conal Fowkes 1:44
7 La conga blicoti Joséphine Baker 2:26
8 You Do Something to Me Conal Fowkes 2:01
9 I Love Penny Sue Daniel May 3:18
10 Charleston Enoch Light & The Charleston City All Stars 2:19
11 Ain't She Sweet Enoch Light & The Charleston City All Stars 2:30
12 Parlez-moi d'amour Dana Boulé 3:00
13 Barcarolle from "The Tales of Hoffman" Conal Fowkes, Yrving & Lisa Yeras 2:22
14 Can-Can from "Orpheus In the Underworld" Czech National Symphony Orchestra 2:28
15 Ballad du Paris Francois Parisi 3:14
16 Le parc de plaisir Francois Parisi 2:12
Доступен список песен из фильма «Полночь в Париже» (2011) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Полночь в Париже» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
