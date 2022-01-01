|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Si tu vois ma mère
|Sidney Bechet
|3:15
|2
|Je suis seul ce soir
|Swing 41
|5:51
|3
|Recado
|Original Paris Swing
|4:08
|4
|Bistro Fada
|Stephane Wrembel
|3:05
|5
|Let's Do It (Let's Fall In Love)
|Conal Fowkes
|2:58
|6
|You've Got That Thing
|Conal Fowkes
|1:44
|7
|La conga blicoti
|Joséphine Baker
|2:26
|8
|You Do Something to Me
|Conal Fowkes
|2:01
|9
|I Love Penny Sue
|Daniel May
|3:18
|10
|Charleston
|Enoch Light & The Charleston City All Stars
|2:19
|11
|Ain't She Sweet
|Enoch Light & The Charleston City All Stars
|2:30
|12
|Parlez-moi d'amour
|Dana Boulé
|3:00
|13
|Barcarolle from "The Tales of Hoffman"
|Conal Fowkes, Yrving & Lisa Yeras
|2:22
|14
|Can-Can from "Orpheus In the Underworld"
|Czech National Symphony Orchestra
|2:28
|15
|Ballad du Paris
|Francois Parisi
|3:14
|16
|Le parc de plaisir
|Francois Parisi
|2:12