1 Main Title & Castletown Opening Victor Young 2:03

2 This Way!; Journey to Innisfree & Humble Cottage Victor Young 2:28

3 Sean Sees Mary Kate For the First Time (Sheep Grazing); Arrival in Innisfree Victor Young 2:37

4 The Wild Colonial Boy; River Cottage - the Dublin Pub Singers Victor Young 2:24

5 The Race Victor Young 3:15

6 The Courting; Bicycle Made for Two (Village Street) Victor Young 3:46

7 Love Scene (the Stream; The Graveyard) Victor Young 4:24

8 Trooper Thorn (the Fight Bell) Victor Young 1:25

9 The Isle of Innisfree Anne Buckley / Victor Young 3:25

10 I'll Take You Home Again Kathleen Victor Young 3:48

11 Cottage Fireside (Forlorn) Victor Young 2:43

12 Galway Bay The Dublin Pub Singers / Victor Young 2:28

13 Prelude to the Big Fight Victor Young 2:53

14 The Fight Victor Young 2:29

15 Finale and End Title Victor Young 2:10