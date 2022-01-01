|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Main Title & Castletown Opening
|Victor Young
|2:03
|2
|This Way!; Journey to Innisfree & Humble Cottage
|Victor Young
|2:28
|3
|Sean Sees Mary Kate For the First Time (Sheep Grazing); Arrival in Innisfree
|Victor Young
|2:37
|4
|The Wild Colonial Boy; River Cottage - the Dublin Pub Singers
|Victor Young
|2:24
|5
|The Race
|Victor Young
|3:15
|6
|The Courting; Bicycle Made for Two (Village Street)
|Victor Young
|3:46
|7
|Love Scene (the Stream; The Graveyard)
|Victor Young
|4:24
|8
|Trooper Thorn (the Fight Bell)
|Victor Young
|1:25
|9
|The Isle of Innisfree
|Anne Buckley / Victor Young
|3:25
|10
|I'll Take You Home Again Kathleen
|Victor Young
|3:48
|11
|Cottage Fireside (Forlorn)
|Victor Young
|2:43
|12
|Galway Bay
|The Dublin Pub Singers / Victor Young
|2:28
|13
|Prelude to the Big Fight
|Victor Young
|2:53
|14
|The Fight
|Victor Young
|2:29
|15
|Finale and End Title
|Victor Young
|2:10
|16
|The Isle of Inisfree (Reprise)
|Victor Young
|4:09