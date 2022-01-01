Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Киноафиша Фильмы Он был тихоней Музыка из фильма «Он был тихоней» (2007)
He Was a Quiet Man Он был тихоней 2007 / США
6.1 Оцените
14 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.7
Музыка из фильма «Он был тихоней» (2007)

The Quiet Man (1952 Film Score)
The Quiet Man (1952 Film Score) 16 композиций. Victor Young, Anne Buckley, The Dublin Pub Singers
1 Main Title & Castletown Opening Victor Young 2:03
2 This Way!; Journey to Innisfree & Humble Cottage Victor Young 2:28
3 Sean Sees Mary Kate For the First Time (Sheep Grazing); Arrival in Innisfree Victor Young 2:37
4 The Wild Colonial Boy; River Cottage - the Dublin Pub Singers Victor Young 2:24
5 The Race Victor Young 3:15
6 The Courting; Bicycle Made for Two (Village Street) Victor Young 3:46
7 Love Scene (the Stream; The Graveyard) Victor Young 4:24
8 Trooper Thorn (the Fight Bell) Victor Young 1:25
9 The Isle of Innisfree Anne Buckley / Victor Young 3:25
10 I'll Take You Home Again Kathleen Victor Young 3:48
11 Cottage Fireside (Forlorn) Victor Young 2:43
12 Galway Bay The Dublin Pub Singers / Victor Young 2:28
13 Prelude to the Big Fight Victor Young 2:53
14 The Fight Victor Young 2:29
15 Finale and End Title Victor Young 2:10
16 The Isle of Inisfree (Reprise) Victor Young 4:09
Доступен список песен из фильма «Он был тихоней» (2007) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Он был тихоней» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
