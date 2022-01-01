|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Lay My Burden Down
|Alison Krauss / Aoife O'Donovan
|3:45
|2
|If I Didn't Care (Single Version)
|The Ink Spots / Jack Lawrence
|3:06
|3
|Jesus Come for Me
|The SteelDrivers / Michael Henderson
|3:32
|4
|Sitting Mule / Drive to Town
|Jerry Douglas
|0:56
|5
|Drive to Town for Clothes
|Jerry Douglas / Jan A.P. Kaczmarek
|1:09
|6
|No Haircut
|Jerry Douglas
|2:32
|7
|Farewell Blues
|Paul Whiteman / Elmer Schoebel
|3:06
|8
|Monkey Bay
|Russ Barenberg, Jerry Douglas, Edgar Meyer / Edgar Meyer
|4:54
|9
|Whiskey Before Breakfast
|The SteelDrivers / Народные
|2:54
|10
|East Virginia Fast
|The SteelDrivers / Народные
|2:09
|11
|North
|Jerry Douglas
|1:46
|12
|Bush Shows Maddie Around
|Jerry Douglas / Jan A.P. Kaczmarek
|2:18
|13
|Angelina Baker
|The SteelDrivers / Народные
|2:44
|14
|The Mystery of Felix End Credits
|Jerry Douglas / Jan A.P. Kaczmarek
|4:03
|15
|I'm Looking Over a Four Leaf Clover
|Bix Beiderbecke / Harry M. Woods
|3:12
|16
|My Blue Heaven
|Gene Austin / Walter Donaldson
|3:36