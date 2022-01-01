Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Клаустрофобы. Долина дьявола" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Двигайся ниже Двигайся ниже
Киноафиша Фильмы Двигайся ниже Музыка из фильма «Двигайся ниже» (2009)
Get Low Двигайся ниже 2009 / США
7.0 Оцените
15 голосов
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Двигайся ниже» (2009)

Вся информация о фильме
Get Low (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Get Low (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. Alison Krauss, The Ink Spots, The SteelDrivers, Jerry Douglas, Paul Whiteman, Russ Barenberg, Jerry Douglas, Edgar Meyer, Bix Beiderbecke, Gene Austin
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Lay My Burden Down Alison Krauss / Aoife O'Donovan 3:45
2 If I Didn't Care (Single Version) The Ink Spots / Jack Lawrence 3:06
3 Jesus Come for Me The SteelDrivers / Michael Henderson 3:32
4 Sitting Mule / Drive to Town Jerry Douglas 0:56
5 Drive to Town for Clothes Jerry Douglas / Jan A.P. Kaczmarek 1:09
6 No Haircut Jerry Douglas 2:32
7 Farewell Blues Paul Whiteman / Elmer Schoebel 3:06
8 Monkey Bay Russ Barenberg, Jerry Douglas, Edgar Meyer / Edgar Meyer 4:54
9 Whiskey Before Breakfast The SteelDrivers / Народные 2:54
10 East Virginia Fast The SteelDrivers / Народные 2:09
11 North Jerry Douglas 1:46
12 Bush Shows Maddie Around Jerry Douglas / Jan A.P. Kaczmarek 2:18
13 Angelina Baker The SteelDrivers / Народные 2:44
14 The Mystery of Felix End Credits Jerry Douglas / Jan A.P. Kaczmarek 4:03
15 I'm Looking Over a Four Leaf Clover Bix Beiderbecke / Harry M. Woods 3:12
16 My Blue Heaven Gene Austin / Walter Donaldson 3:36
Доступен список песен из фильма «Двигайся ниже» (2009) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Двигайся ниже» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Приложение киноафиши