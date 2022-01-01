|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Iridescent
|LINKIN PARK
|4:00
|2
|Monster
|Paramore / Taylor York
|3:20
|3
|The Only Hope for Me Is You
|My Chemical Romance
|4:33
|4
|Faith (When I Let You Down)
|Taking Back Sunday
|3:09
|5
|The Bottom
|Staind
|4:21
|6
|Get Thru This
|Art of Dying / Jonny Hetherington
|2:43
|7
|All That You Are
|The Goo Goo Dolls / John Shanks
|3:13
|8
|Head Above Water
|Theory of a Deadman / Tyler Connolly
|3:32
|9
|Set the World On Fire
|Black Veil Brides / Luke Walker
|3:40
|10
|Awake and Alive (Rock Radio Mix)
|Skillet
|3:30
|11
|Just Got Paid
|Mastodon
|3:34
|12
|House On Fire
|Beatsteaks / Torsten Scholz
|3:51
|13
|Many of Horror
|Biffy Clyro / Simon Neil
|4:11
|14
|The Pessimist
|Stone Sour
|3:23
|15
|Goodbye (Gate 21) [Rock Remix] [feat. Tom Morello]
|Serj Tankian
|3:40
|16
|Lifelong Dayshift
|Middle Class Rut
|4:28
|17
|Graveyard Dancing
|Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows (D.R.U.G.S.) / John Feldmann
|3:00