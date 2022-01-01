Оповещения от Киноафиши
Трансформеры 3: Темная сторона Луны Трансформеры 3: Темная сторона Луны
Музыка из фильма «Трансформеры 3: Темная сторона Луны» (2011)
Transformers: The Dark Of The Moon Трансформеры 3: Темная сторона Луны 2011 / США
8.0 Оцените
126 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.2
Музыка из фильма «Трансформеры 3: Темная сторона Луны» (2011)

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (The Album) [Deluxe Version]
Transformers: Dark of the Moon (The Album) [Deluxe Version] 17 композиций. LINKIN PARK, Paramore, My Chemical Romance, Taking Back Sunday, Staind, Art of Dying, The Goo Goo Dolls, Theory of a Deadman, Black Veil Brides, Skillet, Mastodon, Beatsteaks, Biffy Clyro, Stone Sour, Serj Tankian, Middle Class Rut, Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows (D.R.U.G.S.)
Transformers: Dark of the Moon (Music from and Inspired By the Film) [Deluxe Version]
Transformers: Dark of the Moon (Music from and Inspired By the Film) [Deluxe Version] 14 композиций. LINKIN PARK, Paramore, My Chemical Romance, Taking Back Sunday, Staind, Art of Dying, The Goo Goo Dolls, Theory of a Deadman, Black Veil Brides, Skillet, Mastodon, Biffy Clyro, Stone Sour, Serj Tankian
Transformers: Dark of the Moon (Music from and Inspired By the Film)
Transformers: Dark of the Moon (Music from and Inspired By the Film) 11 композиций. LINKIN PARK, Paramore, My Chemical Romance, Taking Back Sunday, Staind, Art of Dying, The Goo Goo Dolls, Theory of a Deadman, Black Veil Brides, Skillet, Mastodon
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Iridescent LINKIN PARK 4:00
2 Monster Paramore / Taylor York 3:20
3 The Only Hope for Me Is You My Chemical Romance 4:33
4 Faith (When I Let You Down) Taking Back Sunday 3:09
5 The Bottom Staind 4:21
6 Get Thru This Art of Dying / Jonny Hetherington 2:43
7 All That You Are The Goo Goo Dolls / John Shanks 3:13
8 Head Above Water Theory of a Deadman / Tyler Connolly 3:32
9 Set the World On Fire Black Veil Brides / Luke Walker 3:40
10 Awake and Alive (Rock Radio Mix) Skillet 3:30
11 Just Got Paid Mastodon 3:34
12 House On Fire Beatsteaks / Torsten Scholz 3:51
13 Many of Horror Biffy Clyro / Simon Neil 4:11
14 The Pessimist Stone Sour 3:23
15 Goodbye (Gate 21) [Rock Remix] [feat. Tom Morello] Serj Tankian 3:40
16 Lifelong Dayshift Middle Class Rut 4:28
17 Graveyard Dancing Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows (D.R.U.G.S.) / John Feldmann 3:00
Доступен список песен из фильма «Трансформеры 3: Темная сторона Луны» (2011) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Трансформеры 3: Темная сторона Луны» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
