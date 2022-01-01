Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Butter Как по маслу 2011 / США
10 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Как по маслу» (2011)

Butter (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Butter (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Fitz and The Tantrums, Imani Coppola, Tim Myers, Hugo, The Constellations, Jónsi, Orleans, Hot 8 Brass Band, King Harvest, JD and the Straight Shot, Raphael Saadiq, Mateo Messina
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Pickin' Up the Pieces Fitz and The Tantrums 3:09
2 Winds of Change Fitz and The Tantrums 4:07
3 Celebrate (feat. Tim Myers) Imani Coppola, Tim Myers 2:55
4 Bread & Butter Hugo 3:00
5 Felicia The Constellations 3:31
6 Go Do Jónsi 4:41
7 Still the One Orleans 4:07
8 Sexual Healing Hot 8 Brass Band 8:55
9 Dancing In the Moonlight King Harvest 2:36
10 Little White Lies JD and the Straight Shot 4:11
11 Keep Marchin’ Raphael Saadiq 2:38
12 Butter (The Greatest Gift in Life) Mateo Messina 2:21
Доступен список песен из фильма «Как по маслу» (2011) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Как по маслу» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
