|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Pickin' Up the Pieces
|Fitz and The Tantrums
|3:09
|2
|Winds of Change
|Fitz and The Tantrums
|4:07
|3
|Celebrate (feat. Tim Myers)
|Imani Coppola, Tim Myers
|2:55
|4
|Bread & Butter
|Hugo
|3:00
|5
|Felicia
|The Constellations
|3:31
|6
|Go Do
|Jónsi
|4:41
|7
|Still the One
|Orleans
|4:07
|8
|Sexual Healing
|Hot 8 Brass Band
|8:55
|9
|Dancing In the Moonlight
|King Harvest
|2:36
|10
|Little White Lies
|JD and the Straight Shot
|4:11
|11
|Keep Marchin’
|Raphael Saadiq
|2:38
|12
|Butter (The Greatest Gift in Life)
|Mateo Messina
|2:21