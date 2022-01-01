Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Отличница легкого поведения Отличница легкого поведения
Easy A Отличница легкого поведения 2010 / США
Музыка из фильма «Отличница легкого поведения» (2010)

Easy A (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Easy A (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 16 композиций. Sweet Thing, Day One, Lenka, Cary Brothers, The Yeah You's, Remi Nicole, Kram, AM, I Heart Homework, Kardinal Offishall, Carlos Bertonatti, Miniature Tigers, Jessie J, The Boy Least Likely To, Natasha Bedingfield, Simple Minds
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Change of Seasons Sweet Thing 3:47
2 Bad Before Good Day One 3:51
3 Trouble Is a Friend Lenka 3:38
4 If You Were Here Cary Brothers 3:50
5 15 Minutes The Yeah You's 3:30
6 Cupid Shoot Me Remi Nicole 3:44
7 Satellite Kram 3:07
8 Don't You (Forget About Me) AM 4:24
9 We Go Together I Heart Homework 3:18
10 Numba 1 (Tide Is High) Kardinal Offishall 3:43
11 Perfect Picture Carlos Bertonatti 3:06
12 The Wolf Miniature Tigers 2:36
13 Sexy Silk Jessie J 2:44
14 When Life Gives Me Lemons I Make Lemonade The Boy Least Likely To 3:43
15 Pocketful of Sunshine Natasha Bedingfield 3:25
16 Dont You (Forget About Me) Simple Minds 4:23
Доступен список песен из фильма «Отличница легкого поведения» (2010) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Отличница легкого поведения» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
