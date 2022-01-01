|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Change of Seasons
|Sweet Thing
|3:47
|2
|Bad Before Good
|Day One
|3:51
|3
|Trouble Is a Friend
|Lenka
|3:38
|4
|If You Were Here
|Cary Brothers
|3:50
|5
|15 Minutes
|The Yeah You's
|3:30
|6
|Cupid Shoot Me
|Remi Nicole
|3:44
|7
|Satellite
|Kram
|3:07
|8
|Don't You (Forget About Me)
|AM
|4:24
|9
|We Go Together
|I Heart Homework
|3:18
|10
|Numba 1 (Tide Is High)
|Kardinal Offishall
|3:43
|11
|Perfect Picture
|Carlos Bertonatti
|3:06
|12
|The Wolf
|Miniature Tigers
|2:36
|13
|Sexy Silk
|Jessie J
|2:44
|14
|When Life Gives Me Lemons I Make Lemonade
|The Boy Least Likely To
|3:43
|15
|Pocketful of Sunshine
|Natasha Bedingfield
|3:25
|16
