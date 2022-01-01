Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Артур и война двух миров Артур и война двух миров
Музыка из мультфильма «Артур и война двух миров» (2010)
Arthur et la guerre des deux mondes Артур и война двух миров 2010 / Франция
Музыка из мультфильма «Артур и война двух миров» (2010)

Arthur 3: La guerre des deux mondes (Bande originale du film)
Arthur 3: La guerre des deux mondes (Bande originale du film) 50 композиций. Eric Serra
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Two Worlds Overture Eric Serra 2:21
2 Not a Good Omen Eric Serra 1:15
3 Adventure Is Waiting for Us Eric Serra 0:41
4 Martin's New Partner Eric Serra 0:28
5 The Green Devil Eric Serra 1:35
6 Bug Express Eric Serra 0:40
7 Volunteers of Daisy Town Eric Serra 0:55
8 Family Morning Routine Eric Serra 1:17
9 Rowbubble Eric Serra 0:36
10 Preference for Shady Places Eric Serra 1:37
11 Visit of the Giant House Eric Serra 0:27
12 Dizzy Riders Eric Serra 0:24
13 Stranger in the House Eric Serra 0:46
14 Kindly Step Aboard Eric Serra 0:46
15 The Train Fight, Pt. 1 & 2 Eric Serra 1:24
16 The Train Fight, Pt. 3 & 4 Eric Serra 1:41
17 The Train Fight, Pt. 5 Eric Serra 0:58
18 Metamorphoz Eric Serra 1:39
19 Masters of Disguise Eric Serra 1:06
20 Beat's Whistling Sundays Eric Serra 1:48
21 I Can't Wait for Sundays Eric Serra 2:05
22 Flight in a Wooden Plane Eric Serra 1:32
23 Crash of the Wooden Plane Eric Serra 0:40
24 The Swamp Air Fleet Eric Serra 1:20
25 Air Bumblebee Eric Serra 1:01
26 Symposium in the Hive Eric Serra 1:58
27 Beebusters Eric Serra 1:09
28 Message for the Bees Eric Serra 1:56
29 Second Attempt Eric Serra 0:34
30 Each to His Own World Eric Serra 1:41
31 The Giant Ant with a Pink Hat Eric Serra 1:24
32 Rifing the Wooden Horse Eric Serra 0:27
33 The Didge Is Back Eric Serra 1:21
34 Archibald's Magic Potions Eric Serra 2:04
35 Who Can Be Trusted Eric Serra 0:51
36 I Love Your Haid Eric Serra 0:48
37 Don't Run out on Me Now Eric Serra 0:30
38 Seides at the Supermarket Eric Serra 1:13
39 Moskifight in Daisy Town, Pt. 1 Eric Serra 1:03
40 Arch's New Haircut Eric Serra 0:18
41 Moskifight in Daisy Town, Pt. 2 Eric Serra 0:49
42 Royal Urgency Eric Serra 0:23
43 Insidious Flattery Eric Serra 2:12
44 Liberators Eric Serra 1:02
45 Forget Your Dreams of Greatness Eric Serra 0:47
46 Good Job Eric Serra 0:33
47 Darkos at the Antique Shop Eric Serra 0:33
48 When George Met Darkos Eric Serra 1:11
49 Daddies and Sons Eric Serra 1:36
50 Sunday Family Dinner Eric Serra 2:40
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Артур и война двух миров» (2010) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Артур и война двух миров» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
