|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Two Worlds Overture
|Eric Serra
|2:21
|2
|Not a Good Omen
|Eric Serra
|1:15
|3
|Adventure Is Waiting for Us
|Eric Serra
|0:41
|4
|Martin's New Partner
|Eric Serra
|0:28
|5
|The Green Devil
|Eric Serra
|1:35
|6
|Bug Express
|Eric Serra
|0:40
|7
|Volunteers of Daisy Town
|Eric Serra
|0:55
|8
|Family Morning Routine
|Eric Serra
|1:17
|9
|Rowbubble
|Eric Serra
|0:36
|10
|Preference for Shady Places
|Eric Serra
|1:37
|11
|Visit of the Giant House
|Eric Serra
|0:27
|12
|Dizzy Riders
|Eric Serra
|0:24
|13
|Stranger in the House
|Eric Serra
|0:46
|14
|Kindly Step Aboard
|Eric Serra
|0:46
|15
|The Train Fight, Pt. 1 & 2
|Eric Serra
|1:24
|16
|The Train Fight, Pt. 3 & 4
|Eric Serra
|1:41
|17
|The Train Fight, Pt. 5
|Eric Serra
|0:58
|18
|Metamorphoz
|Eric Serra
|1:39
|19
|Masters of Disguise
|Eric Serra
|1:06
|20
|Beat's Whistling Sundays
|Eric Serra
|1:48
|21
|I Can't Wait for Sundays
|Eric Serra
|2:05
|22
|Flight in a Wooden Plane
|Eric Serra
|1:32
|23
|Crash of the Wooden Plane
|Eric Serra
|0:40
|24
|The Swamp Air Fleet
|Eric Serra
|1:20
|25
|Air Bumblebee
|Eric Serra
|1:01
|26
|Symposium in the Hive
|Eric Serra
|1:58
|27
|Beebusters
|Eric Serra
|1:09
|28
|Message for the Bees
|Eric Serra
|1:56
|29
|Second Attempt
|Eric Serra
|0:34
|30
|Each to His Own World
|Eric Serra
|1:41
|31
|The Giant Ant with a Pink Hat
|Eric Serra
|1:24
|32
|Rifing the Wooden Horse
|Eric Serra
|0:27
|33
|The Didge Is Back
|Eric Serra
|1:21
|34
|Archibald's Magic Potions
|Eric Serra
|2:04
|35
|Who Can Be Trusted
|Eric Serra
|0:51
|36
|I Love Your Haid
|Eric Serra
|0:48
|37
|Don't Run out on Me Now
|Eric Serra
|0:30
|38
|Seides at the Supermarket
|Eric Serra
|1:13
|39
|Moskifight in Daisy Town, Pt. 1
|Eric Serra
|1:03
|40
|Arch's New Haircut
|Eric Serra
|0:18
|41
|Moskifight in Daisy Town, Pt. 2
|Eric Serra
|0:49
|42
|Royal Urgency
|Eric Serra
|0:23
|43
|Insidious Flattery
|Eric Serra
|2:12
|44
|Liberators
|Eric Serra
|1:02
|45
|Forget Your Dreams of Greatness
|Eric Serra
|0:47
|46
|Good Job
|Eric Serra
|0:33
|47
|Darkos at the Antique Shop
|Eric Serra
|0:33
|48
|When George Met Darkos
|Eric Serra
|1:11
|49
|Daddies and Sons
|Eric Serra
|1:36
|50
|Sunday Family Dinner
|Eric Serra
|2:40