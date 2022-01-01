1 The Two Worlds Overture Eric Serra 2:21

2 Not a Good Omen Eric Serra 1:15

3 Adventure Is Waiting for Us Eric Serra 0:41

4 Martin's New Partner Eric Serra 0:28

5 The Green Devil Eric Serra 1:35

6 Bug Express Eric Serra 0:40

7 Volunteers of Daisy Town Eric Serra 0:55

8 Family Morning Routine Eric Serra 1:17

9 Rowbubble Eric Serra 0:36

10 Preference for Shady Places Eric Serra 1:37

11 Visit of the Giant House Eric Serra 0:27

12 Dizzy Riders Eric Serra 0:24

13 Stranger in the House Eric Serra 0:46

14 Kindly Step Aboard Eric Serra 0:46

15 The Train Fight, Pt. 1 & 2 Eric Serra 1:24

16 The Train Fight, Pt. 3 & 4 Eric Serra 1:41

17 The Train Fight, Pt. 5 Eric Serra 0:58

18 Metamorphoz Eric Serra 1:39

19 Masters of Disguise Eric Serra 1:06

20 Beat's Whistling Sundays Eric Serra 1:48

21 I Can't Wait for Sundays Eric Serra 2:05

22 Flight in a Wooden Plane Eric Serra 1:32

23 Crash of the Wooden Plane Eric Serra 0:40

24 The Swamp Air Fleet Eric Serra 1:20

25 Air Bumblebee Eric Serra 1:01

26 Symposium in the Hive Eric Serra 1:58

27 Beebusters Eric Serra 1:09

28 Message for the Bees Eric Serra 1:56

29 Second Attempt Eric Serra 0:34

30 Each to His Own World Eric Serra 1:41

31 The Giant Ant with a Pink Hat Eric Serra 1:24

32 Rifing the Wooden Horse Eric Serra 0:27

33 The Didge Is Back Eric Serra 1:21

34 Archibald's Magic Potions Eric Serra 2:04

35 Who Can Be Trusted Eric Serra 0:51

36 I Love Your Haid Eric Serra 0:48

37 Don't Run out on Me Now Eric Serra 0:30

38 Seides at the Supermarket Eric Serra 1:13

39 Moskifight in Daisy Town, Pt. 1 Eric Serra 1:03

40 Arch's New Haircut Eric Serra 0:18

41 Moskifight in Daisy Town, Pt. 2 Eric Serra 0:49

42 Royal Urgency Eric Serra 0:23

43 Insidious Flattery Eric Serra 2:12

44 Liberators Eric Serra 1:02

45 Forget Your Dreams of Greatness Eric Serra 0:47

46 Good Job Eric Serra 0:33

47 Darkos at the Antique Shop Eric Serra 0:33

48 When George Met Darkos Eric Serra 1:11

49 Daddies and Sons Eric Serra 1:36