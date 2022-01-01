Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Один день Один день
Киноафиша Фильмы Один день Музыка из фильма «Один день» (2011)
One day Один день 2011 / Великобритания
8.3 Оцените
82 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 7
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Один день» (2011)

Вся информация о фильме
One Day (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
One Day (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 17 композиций. Elvis Costello, Del Amitri, Tricky, Black Grape, James, Primal Scream, Fatboy Slim, Corona, Robbie Williams, Ronan Keating, Tears for Fears, François Feldman, Rachel Portman
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Sparkling Day Elvis Costello 4:50
2 Roll to Me Del Amitri / Justin Currie 2:13
3 Aftermath (Hip Hop Blues) Tricky 7:40
4 Reverend Black Grape Black Grape 5:12
5 Born of Frustration James 4:37
6 Rocks Primal Scream / Bobby Gillespie 3:36
7 Praise You (One Day OST Version) Fatboy Slim / Norman Cook 5:24
8 The Rhythm of the Night Corona 3:25
9 Angels (Edit) Robbie Williams 4:00
10 Life Is a Rollercoaster Ronan Keating / Rick Nowels 3:55
11 Sowing the Seeds of Love Tears for Fears / Curt Smith 6:15
12 Joy François Feldman 4:08
13 Tear Off Your Own Head (It's a Doll Revolution) Elvis Costello 3:33
14 One Day Main Titles Rachel Portman 1:59
15 Wedding Chorus Rachel Portman 1:42
16 July 15Th Rachel Portman 1:41
17 We Had Today Rachel Portman 3:44
Доступен список песен из фильма «Один день» (2011) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Один день» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Приложение киноафиши