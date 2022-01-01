|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Sparkling Day
|Elvis Costello
|4:50
|2
|Roll to Me
|Del Amitri / Justin Currie
|2:13
|3
|Aftermath (Hip Hop Blues)
|Tricky
|7:40
|4
|Reverend Black Grape
|Black Grape
|5:12
|5
|Born of Frustration
|James
|4:37
|6
|Rocks
|Primal Scream / Bobby Gillespie
|3:36
|7
|Praise You (One Day OST Version)
|Fatboy Slim / Norman Cook
|5:24
|8
|The Rhythm of the Night
|Corona
|3:25
|9
|Angels (Edit)
|Robbie Williams
|4:00
|10
|Life Is a Rollercoaster
|Ronan Keating / Rick Nowels
|3:55
|11
|Sowing the Seeds of Love
|Tears for Fears / Curt Smith
|6:15
|12
|Joy
|François Feldman
|4:08
|13
|Tear Off Your Own Head (It's a Doll Revolution)
|Elvis Costello
|3:33
|14
|One Day Main Titles
|Rachel Portman
|1:59
|15
|Wedding Chorus
|Rachel Portman
|1:42
|16
|July 15Th
|Rachel Portman
|1:41
|17
|We Had Today
|Rachel Portman
|3:44