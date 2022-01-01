|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Entierro Del Primer Juguete (Burial of the First Toy)
|Alejandro Jodorowsky
|2:29
|2
|Bajo Tierra (Under the Earth)
|Alejandro Jodorowsky
|1:40
|3
|La Catedral De Los Puercos (The Pigs Monastery)
|Alejandro Jodorowsky
|1:33
|4
|Los Mendigos Sangrados (The Holy Beggars)
|Alejandro Jodorowsky
|2:31
|5
|La Muerte Es Un Nacimiento (Death Is Birth)
|Alejandro Jodorowsky
|2:18
|6
|Curios Mexicano (Mexican Curios)
|Alejandro Jodorowsky
|2:37
|7
|El Agua Viva (Living Water)
|Alejandro Jodorowsky
|1:17
|8
|Vals Fantasma
|Alejandro Jodorowsky
|3:17
|9
|El Alma Nace en la Sangre (The Soul Born in the Blood)
|Alejandro Jodorowsky
|2:44
|10
|Topo Triste
|Alejandro Jodorowsky
|2:44
|11
|Los Dioses De Azucar (The Sugar Gods)
|Alejandro Jodorowsky
|1:39
|12
|Las Flores Nacen En El Barro (Flowers Born in the Mud)
|Alejandro Jodorowsky
|1:52
|13
|El Infierno De Los Ángeles Prostitutos (The Hell of the Prostituted Angels)
|Alejandro Jodorowsky
|1:54
|14
|Marcha De Los Ojos En El Triangulos (March of the Eyes in the Triangles)
|Alejandro Jodorowsky
|1:37
|15
|La Miel Del Dolor (The Pain of the Honey)
|Alejandro Jodorowsky
|1:08
|16
|300 Conejos (300 Rabbits)
|Alejandro Jodorowsky
|0:56
|17
|Conocimiento A Traves De La Música (Knowledge Through Music)
|Alejandro Jodorowsky
|0:35
|18
|La Primera Flor Después Del Diluvio (The First Flower After the Flood)
|Alejandro Jodorowsky
|3:30