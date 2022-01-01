1 Entierro Del Primer Juguete (Burial of the First Toy) Alejandro Jodorowsky 2:29

2 Bajo Tierra (Under the Earth) Alejandro Jodorowsky 1:40

3 La Catedral De Los Puercos (The Pigs Monastery) Alejandro Jodorowsky 1:33

4 Los Mendigos Sangrados (The Holy Beggars) Alejandro Jodorowsky 2:31

5 La Muerte Es Un Nacimiento (Death Is Birth) Alejandro Jodorowsky 2:18

6 Curios Mexicano (Mexican Curios) Alejandro Jodorowsky 2:37

7 El Agua Viva (Living Water) Alejandro Jodorowsky 1:17

8 Vals Fantasma Alejandro Jodorowsky 3:17

9 El Alma Nace en la Sangre (The Soul Born in the Blood) Alejandro Jodorowsky 2:44

10 Topo Triste Alejandro Jodorowsky 2:44

11 Los Dioses De Azucar (The Sugar Gods) Alejandro Jodorowsky 1:39

12 Las Flores Nacen En El Barro (Flowers Born in the Mud) Alejandro Jodorowsky 1:52

13 El Infierno De Los Ángeles Prostitutos (The Hell of the Prostituted Angels) Alejandro Jodorowsky 1:54

14 Marcha De Los Ojos En El Triangulos (March of the Eyes in the Triangles) Alejandro Jodorowsky 1:37

15 La Miel Del Dolor (The Pain of the Honey) Alejandro Jodorowsky 1:08

16 300 Conejos (300 Rabbits) Alejandro Jodorowsky 0:56

17 Conocimiento A Traves De La Música (Knowledge Through Music) Alejandro Jodorowsky 0:35