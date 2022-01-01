Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Крот
Киноафиша Фильмы Крот Музыка из фильма «Крот» (1970)
El Topo Крот 1970 / Мексика
7.4 Оцените
12 голосов
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Крот» (1970)

Вся информация о фильме
El Topo (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
El Topo (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Alejandro Jodorowsky
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Entierro Del Primer Juguete (Burial of the First Toy) Alejandro Jodorowsky 2:29
2 Bajo Tierra (Under the Earth) Alejandro Jodorowsky 1:40
3 La Catedral De Los Puercos (The Pigs Monastery) Alejandro Jodorowsky 1:33
4 Los Mendigos Sangrados (The Holy Beggars) Alejandro Jodorowsky 2:31
5 La Muerte Es Un Nacimiento (Death Is Birth) Alejandro Jodorowsky 2:18
6 Curios Mexicano (Mexican Curios) Alejandro Jodorowsky 2:37
7 El Agua Viva (Living Water) Alejandro Jodorowsky 1:17
8 Vals Fantasma Alejandro Jodorowsky 3:17
9 El Alma Nace en la Sangre (The Soul Born in the Blood) Alejandro Jodorowsky 2:44
10 Topo Triste Alejandro Jodorowsky 2:44
11 Los Dioses De Azucar (The Sugar Gods) Alejandro Jodorowsky 1:39
12 Las Flores Nacen En El Barro (Flowers Born in the Mud) Alejandro Jodorowsky 1:52
13 El Infierno De Los Ángeles Prostitutos (The Hell of the Prostituted Angels) Alejandro Jodorowsky 1:54
14 Marcha De Los Ojos En El Triangulos (March of the Eyes in the Triangles) Alejandro Jodorowsky 1:37
15 La Miel Del Dolor (The Pain of the Honey) Alejandro Jodorowsky 1:08
16 300 Conejos (300 Rabbits) Alejandro Jodorowsky 0:56
17 Conocimiento A Traves De La Música (Knowledge Through Music) Alejandro Jodorowsky 0:35
18 La Primera Flor Después Del Diluvio (The First Flower After the Flood) Alejandro Jodorowsky 3:30
Доступен список песен из фильма «Крот» (1970) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Крот» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Приложение киноафиши