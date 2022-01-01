|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Did I Miss It?
|James Newton Howard
|1:53
|2
|The Circus Sets Up
|James Newton Howard
|2:32
|3
|Circus Fantasy
|James Newton Howard
|3:45
|4
|Jacob Sees Marlena
|James Newton Howard
|5:01
|5
|Button Up Your Overcoat (Excerpt)
|Ruth Etting
|0:32
|6
|Prosze, Rosie, daj noge
|James Newton Howard
|4:12
|7
|Rosie
|James Newton Howard
|3:25
|8
|Speakeasy Kiss
|James Newton Howard
|1:34
|9
|I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)
|James Newton Howard / Ellis Reynolds
|1:41
|10
|Barabra's Tent
|James Newton Howard
|1:18
|11
|Jacob Returns
|James Newton Howard
|5:31
|12
|Don't Tell Him What Happened to Me
|James Newton Howard
|2:03
|13
|Shooting Star
|James Newton Howard
|2:26
|14
|The Job Is Yours
|James Newton Howard
|0:57
|15
|Need a Little Sugar In My Bowl
|Bessie Smith
|2:47
|16
|Stomp Time Blues
|Jasper Taylor & His State Street Boys
|2:34
|17
|I Can See Straight Through You
|James Newton Howard
|6:00
|18
|Sanctuary
|James Newton Howard
|1:55
|19
|Baptism / Jacob & Rosie
|James Newton Howard
|1:59
|20
|The Stampede / I'm Coming Home
|James Newton Howard
|8:21