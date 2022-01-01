Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Воды слонам! Воды слонам!
Water For Elephants Воды слонам! 2011 / США
8.0 Оцените
64 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 6.9
Музыка из фильма «Воды слонам!» (2011)

Water for Elephants (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Water for Elephants (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 20 композиций. James Newton Howard, Ruth Etting, Bessie Smith, Jasper Taylor & His State Street Boys
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Did I Miss It? James Newton Howard 1:53
2 The Circus Sets Up James Newton Howard 2:32
3 Circus Fantasy James Newton Howard 3:45
4 Jacob Sees Marlena James Newton Howard 5:01
5 Button Up Your Overcoat (Excerpt) Ruth Etting 0:32
6 Prosze, Rosie, daj noge James Newton Howard 4:12
7 Rosie James Newton Howard 3:25
8 Speakeasy Kiss James Newton Howard 1:34
9 I'm Confessin' (That I Love You) James Newton Howard / Ellis Reynolds 1:41
10 Barabra's Tent James Newton Howard 1:18
11 Jacob Returns James Newton Howard 5:31
12 Don't Tell Him What Happened to Me James Newton Howard 2:03
13 Shooting Star James Newton Howard 2:26
14 The Job Is Yours James Newton Howard 0:57
15 Need a Little Sugar In My Bowl Bessie Smith 2:47
16 Stomp Time Blues Jasper Taylor & His State Street Boys 2:34
17 I Can See Straight Through You James Newton Howard 6:00
18 Sanctuary James Newton Howard 1:55
19 Baptism / Jacob & Rosie James Newton Howard 1:59
20 The Stampede / I'm Coming Home James Newton Howard 8:21
Доступен список песен из фильма «Воды слонам!» (2011) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Воды слонам!» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
