1 Did I Miss It? James Newton Howard 1:53

2 The Circus Sets Up James Newton Howard 2:32

3 Circus Fantasy James Newton Howard 3:45

4 Jacob Sees Marlena James Newton Howard 5:01

5 Button Up Your Overcoat (Excerpt) Ruth Etting 0:32

6 Prosze, Rosie, daj noge James Newton Howard 4:12

7 Rosie James Newton Howard 3:25

8 Speakeasy Kiss James Newton Howard 1:34

9 I'm Confessin' (That I Love You) James Newton Howard / Ellis Reynolds 1:41

10 Barabra's Tent James Newton Howard 1:18

11 Jacob Returns James Newton Howard 5:31

12 Don't Tell Him What Happened to Me James Newton Howard 2:03

13 Shooting Star James Newton Howard 2:26

14 The Job Is Yours James Newton Howard 0:57

15 Need a Little Sugar In My Bowl Bessie Smith 2:47

16 Stomp Time Blues Jasper Taylor & His State Street Boys 2:34

17 I Can See Straight Through You James Newton Howard 6:00

18 Sanctuary James Newton Howard 1:55

19 Baptism / Jacob & Rosie James Newton Howard 1:59