|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Brighter Than The Sun
|Colbie Caillat
|3:51
|2
|Love Gun
|Vanessa Bryan, Mista Youngblood
|3:23
|3
|I Got You
|Kristina & The Dolls
|3:17
|4
|Surrender
|Amy Loftus
|3:15
|5
|Hit Me With Your Best Shot
|Delilah Bright
|3:08
|6
|Flatnose
|Deborah Lurie
|2:15
|7
|Following Mooch
|Deborah Lurie
|2:05
|8
|One More Dead
|Deborah Lurie
|1:36
|9
|Gym Shooting
|Deborah Lurie
|0:50
|10
|Morelli Steals the Keys
|Deborah Lurie
|2:10
|11
|Rex Going Nowhere
|Deborah Lurie
|1:53
|12
|Bullets and Butt Fat
|Deborah Lurie
|3:04
|13
|Payback Time
|Deborah Lurie
|2:04
|14
|Morelli’s Apartment/Porch Chat
|Deborah Lurie
|1:41
|15
|Mr. Earling
|Deborah Lurie
|1:20
|16
|Snagging The Master Fuse
|Deborah Lurie
|1:19
|17
|Morty Byers is Back
|Deborah Lurie
|1:54
|18
|Handcuffed in the Shower
|Deborah Lurie
|2:09
|19
|Dinner and a Sleepless Night
|Deborah Lurie
|3:57
|20
|Finding Flatnose
|Deborah Lurie
|3:04
|21
|Steph Tails the Truck
|Deborah Lurie
|2:16
|22
|Big Blue
|Deborah Lurie
|1:53
|23
|Gruesome Discoveries
|Deborah Lurie
|2:20
|24
|Jimmy Alpha
|Deborah Lurie
|2:19
|25
|Vinnie Pays
|Deborah Lurie
|1:18
|26
|To The Dock
|Deborah Lurie
|2:24