Музыка из фильма «Очень опасная штучка» (2012)
One for the Money Очень опасная штучка 2012 / США
6.9 Оцените
16 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Очень опасная штучка» (2012)

One For The Money (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
One For The Money (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 26 композиций. Colbie Caillat, Vanessa Bryan, Mista Youngblood, Kristina & The Dolls, Amy Loftus, Delilah Bright, Deborah Lurie
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Brighter Than The Sun Colbie Caillat 3:51
2 Love Gun Vanessa Bryan, Mista Youngblood 3:23
3 I Got You Kristina & The Dolls 3:17
4 Surrender Amy Loftus 3:15
5 Hit Me With Your Best Shot Delilah Bright 3:08
6 Flatnose Deborah Lurie 2:15
7 Following Mooch Deborah Lurie 2:05
8 One More Dead Deborah Lurie 1:36
9 Gym Shooting Deborah Lurie 0:50
10 Morelli Steals the Keys Deborah Lurie 2:10
11 Rex Going Nowhere Deborah Lurie 1:53
12 Bullets and Butt Fat Deborah Lurie 3:04
13 Payback Time Deborah Lurie 2:04
14 Morelli’s Apartment/Porch Chat Deborah Lurie 1:41
15 Mr. Earling Deborah Lurie 1:20
16 Snagging The Master Fuse Deborah Lurie 1:19
17 Morty Byers is Back Deborah Lurie 1:54
18 Handcuffed in the Shower Deborah Lurie 2:09
19 Dinner and a Sleepless Night Deborah Lurie 3:57
20 Finding Flatnose Deborah Lurie 3:04
21 Steph Tails the Truck Deborah Lurie 2:16
22 Big Blue Deborah Lurie 1:53
23 Gruesome Discoveries Deborah Lurie 2:20
24 Jimmy Alpha Deborah Lurie 2:19
25 Vinnie Pays Deborah Lurie 1:18
26 To The Dock Deborah Lurie 2:24
Доступен список песен из фильма «Очень опасная штучка» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Очень опасная штучка» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
