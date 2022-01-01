|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Palmdale
|tomandandy
|4:19
|2
|Email Attachment
|tomandandy
|5:31
|3
|In Tents
|tomandandy
|0:57
|4
|Backyard Sound
|tomandandy
|2:54
|5
|Broken Camera
|tomandandy
|3:05
|6
|Kid Scare
|tomandandy
|1:53
|7
|Kelly Watches Video
|tomandandy
|1:46
|8
|Alone in the House
|tomandandy
|2:41
|9
|Hotel
|tomandandy
|0:58
|10
|On the Ceiling
|tomandandy
|1:53
|11
|Placing Transmitters
|tomandandy
|1:19
|12
|Scary Laundry
|tomandandy
|2:24
|13
|Trapping the Apparition
|tomandandy
|1:41
|14
|Aftermath
|tomandandy
|2:11
|15
|Safe House
|tomandandy
|4:57
|16
|Kelly Escapes
|tomandandy
|2:02
|17
|Apparition Main Titles
|tomandandy
|3:05