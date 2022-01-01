|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Hanna's Theme
|The Chemical Brothers
|2:09
|2
|Escape 700
|The Chemical Brothers
|5:16
|3
|Chalice 1
|The Chemical Brothers
|0:48
|4
|The Devil Is in the Details
|The Chemical Brothers
|3:22
|5
|Map Sounds / Chalice 2
|The Chemical Brothers
|0:15
|6
|The Forest
|The Chemical Brothers
|1:08
|7
|Quayside Synthesis
|The Chemical Brothers
|1:21
|8
|The Sandman
|The Chemical Brothers
|1:46
|9
|Marissa Flashback
|The Chemical Brothers
|2:44
|10
|Bahnhof Rumble
|The Chemical Brothers
|2:38
|11
|The Devil Is in the Beats
|The Chemical Brothers
|2:35
|12
|Car Chase (Arp Worship)
|The Chemical Brothers
|4:59
|13
|Interrogation / Lonesome Subway / Grimm's House
|The Chemical Brothers
|4:26
|14
|Hanna vs. Marissa
|The Chemical Brothers
|1:46
|15
|Sun Collapse
|The Chemical Brothers
|0:11
|16
|Special Ops
|The Chemical Brothers
|1:29
|17
|Escape Wavefold
|The Chemical Brothers
|3:21
|18
|Isolated Howl
|The Chemical Brothers
|0:42
|19
|Container Park
|The Chemical Brothers
|3:45
|20
|Hanna's Theme (feat. Stephanie Dosen) [Vocal Version]
|The Chemical Brothers
|5:28