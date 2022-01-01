Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Ханна. Совершенное оружие» (2011)
Hanna Ханна. Совершенное оружие 2011 / США / Великобритания / Германия
7.5 Оцените
17 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.8
Музыка из фильма «Ханна. Совершенное оружие» (2011)

Hanna (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Hanna (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 20 композиций. The Chemical Brothers
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Hanna's Theme The Chemical Brothers 2:09
2 Escape 700 The Chemical Brothers 5:16
3 Chalice 1 The Chemical Brothers 0:48
4 The Devil Is in the Details The Chemical Brothers 3:22
5 Map Sounds / Chalice 2 The Chemical Brothers 0:15
6 The Forest The Chemical Brothers 1:08
7 Quayside Synthesis The Chemical Brothers 1:21
8 The Sandman The Chemical Brothers 1:46
9 Marissa Flashback The Chemical Brothers 2:44
10 Bahnhof Rumble The Chemical Brothers 2:38
11 The Devil Is in the Beats The Chemical Brothers 2:35
12 Car Chase (Arp Worship) The Chemical Brothers 4:59
13 Interrogation / Lonesome Subway / Grimm's House The Chemical Brothers 4:26
14 Hanna vs. Marissa The Chemical Brothers 1:46
15 Sun Collapse The Chemical Brothers 0:11
16 Special Ops The Chemical Brothers 1:29
17 Escape Wavefold The Chemical Brothers 3:21
18 Isolated Howl The Chemical Brothers 0:42
19 Container Park The Chemical Brothers 3:45
20 Hanna's Theme (feat. Stephanie Dosen) [Vocal Version] The Chemical Brothers 5:28
Доступен список песен из фильма «Ханна. Совершенное оружие» (2011) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Ханна. Совершенное оружие» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
