|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Fate
|Томас Ньюман
|0:39
|2
|Inflection Points
|Томас Ньюман
|1:43
|3
|Elise
|Томас Ньюман
|3:27
|4
|Rour Elections
|Томас Ньюман
|1:46
|5
|Future's Bright
|Richard Ashcroft / Томас Ньюман
|5:51
|6
|The Girl On the Bus
|Томас Ньюман
|2:42
|7
|Square-One Teset
|Томас Ньюман
|2:22
|8
|Richardson
|Томас Ньюман
|2:22
|9
|None of Them Are You
|Томас Ньюман
|2:16
|10
|New Leaf
|Томас Ньюман
|2:54
|11
|Pier 17
|Томас Ньюман
|3:23
|12
|Recalibration
|Томас Ньюман
|1:36
|13
|The Substrate
|Томас Ньюман
|1:32
|14
|Real Kiss
|Томас Ньюман
|1:54
|15
|Fever (Adam Freeland Extended Remix)
|Sarah Vaughan / John Davenport
|7:03
|16
|The Illusion of Free Will
|Томас Ньюман
|2:32
|17
|Escher Loop
|Томас Ньюман
|4:14
|18
|The Ripples Must Be Endless (End Title)
|Томас Ньюман
|3:15
|19
|Are You Ready?
|RPA & The United Nations of Sound / Robin Gibb
|5:02