Морской бой Морской бой
Киноафиша Фильмы Морской бой Музыка из фильма «Морской бой» (2012)
Battleship Морской бой 2012 / США
7.4 Оцените
99 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.8
Музыка из фильма «Морской бой» (2012)

Battleship (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Battleship (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 24 композиции. Стив Яблонски, Tom Morello
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 First Transmission Стив Яблонски 3:19
2 The Art of War Стив Яблонски 4:33
3 Full Attack Стив Яблонски 3:55
4 You're Going to the Navy Стив Яблонски 1:03
5 The Beacon Project Стив Яблонски 5:09
6 Objects Make Impact Стив Яблонски 4:40
7 First Contact, Pt. 1 Стив Яблонски 1:53
8 First Contact, Pt. 2 Стив Яблонски 2:10
9 It's Your Ship Now Стив Яблонски 4:05
10 Shredders Стив Яблонски 4:07
11 Regents Are On the Mainland Стив Яблонски 2:44
12 Trying to Communicate Стив Яблонски 3:17
13 Water Displacement Стив Яблонски 2:20
14 Buoy Grid Battle Стив Яблонски 3:04
15 USS John Paul Jones Стив Яблонски 2:25
16 We Have a Battleship Стив Яблонски 2:51
17 Somebody's Gonna Kiss the Donkey Стив Яблонски 4:35
18 Super Battle Tom Morello 1:34
19 Thug Fight (feat. Tom Morello) Стив Яблонски 3:31
20 Battle On Land and Sea Стив Яблонски 2:50
21 Silver Star Стив Яблонски 1:56
22 The Aliens Стив Яблонски 4:20
23 Planet G Стив Яблонски 4:01
24 Hopper Стив Яблонски 3:15
Доступен список песен из фильма «Морской бой» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Морской бой» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
