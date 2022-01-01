1 First Transmission Стив Яблонски 3:19

2 The Art of War Стив Яблонски 4:33

3 Full Attack Стив Яблонски 3:55

4 You're Going to the Navy Стив Яблонски 1:03

5 The Beacon Project Стив Яблонски 5:09

6 Objects Make Impact Стив Яблонски 4:40

7 First Contact, Pt. 1 Стив Яблонски 1:53

8 First Contact, Pt. 2 Стив Яблонски 2:10

9 It's Your Ship Now Стив Яблонски 4:05

10 Shredders Стив Яблонски 4:07

11 Regents Are On the Mainland Стив Яблонски 2:44

12 Trying to Communicate Стив Яблонски 3:17

13 Water Displacement Стив Яблонски 2:20

14 Buoy Grid Battle Стив Яблонски 3:04

15 USS John Paul Jones Стив Яблонски 2:25

16 We Have a Battleship Стив Яблонски 2:51

17 Somebody's Gonna Kiss the Donkey Стив Яблонски 4:35

18 Super Battle Tom Morello 1:34

19 Thug Fight (feat. Tom Morello) Стив Яблонски 3:31

20 Battle On Land and Sea Стив Яблонски 2:50

21 Silver Star Стив Яблонски 1:56

22 The Aliens Стив Яблонски 4:20

23 Planet G Стив Яблонски 4:01