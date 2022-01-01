|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|First Transmission
|Стив Яблонски
|3:19
|2
|The Art of War
|Стив Яблонски
|4:33
|3
|Full Attack
|Стив Яблонски
|3:55
|4
|You're Going to the Navy
|Стив Яблонски
|1:03
|5
|The Beacon Project
|Стив Яблонски
|5:09
|6
|Objects Make Impact
|Стив Яблонски
|4:40
|7
|First Contact, Pt. 1
|Стив Яблонски
|1:53
|8
|First Contact, Pt. 2
|Стив Яблонски
|2:10
|9
|It's Your Ship Now
|Стив Яблонски
|4:05
|10
|Shredders
|Стив Яблонски
|4:07
|11
|Regents Are On the Mainland
|Стив Яблонски
|2:44
|12
|Trying to Communicate
|Стив Яблонски
|3:17
|13
|Water Displacement
|Стив Яблонски
|2:20
|14
|Buoy Grid Battle
|Стив Яблонски
|3:04
|15
|USS John Paul Jones
|Стив Яблонски
|2:25
|16
|We Have a Battleship
|Стив Яблонски
|2:51
|17
|Somebody's Gonna Kiss the Donkey
|Стив Яблонски
|4:35
|18
|Super Battle
|Tom Morello
|1:34
|19
|Thug Fight (feat. Tom Morello)
|Стив Яблонски
|3:31
|20
|Battle On Land and Sea
|Стив Яблонски
|2:50
|21
|Silver Star
|Стив Яблонски
|1:56
|22
|The Aliens
|Стив Яблонски
|4:20
|23
|Planet G
|Стив Яблонски
|4:01
|24
|Hopper
|Стив Яблонски
|3:15