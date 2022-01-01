|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Prologue / Easter Island
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:08
|2
|Candy Factory
|Christopher Lennertz
|3:07
|3
|Young Fred Gets a Visit
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:54
|4
|O'Hare's Intervention
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:05
|5
|Don't Want to Be the Easter Bunny
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:35
|6
|The Accident
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:48
|7
|Lament
|Christopher Lennertz
|0:33
|8
|In the Garage
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:20
|9
|Carlos Reports
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:51
|10
|Summon the Pink Berets
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:12
|11
|Pooping Jellybeans
|Christopher Lennertz
|0:52
|12
|Fred Remembers
|Christopher Lennertz
|0:30
|13
|Late for Interview
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:21
|14
|EB Escapes
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:17
|15
|Fred's Tour
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:12
|16
|Got the Blues
|Christopher Lennertz
|0:44
|17
|Dad Misses His Son
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:48
|18
|Back to the Mansion
|Christopher Lennertz
|0:43
|19
|Sam's Visit
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:40
|20
|The Hoff
|Christopher Lennertz
|0:28
|21
|Fathers Just Don't Get It
|Christopher Lennertz
|0:42
|22
|Fred's Realization
|Christopher Lennertz
|0:38
|23
|Be the Bunny
|Christopher Lennertz
|3:24
|24
|Pink Berets Take Fred
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:05
|25
|Back to Easter Island
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:40
|26
|"Coup De Tat"
|Christopher Lennertz
|0:52
|27
|Oh, the Guilt
|Christopher Lennertz
|0:45
|28
|Easter Moon Rises
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:52
|29
|Carlos Takes Control
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:24
|30
|Transformation
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:04
|31
|Air Traffic Control
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:24
|32
|Reunion / Proclamation
|Christopher Lennertz
|2:27
|33
|Brunch
|Christopher Lennertz
|0:56
|34
|The Big Finale
|Christopher Lennertz
|1:56
|35
|The Pink Berets
|Christopher Lennertz / Bryan Spitzer
|2:24