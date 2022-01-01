Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Бунт ушастых Бунт ушастых
Музыка из фильма «Бунт ушастых» (2011)
Hop Бунт ушастых 2011 / США
Музыка из фильма «Бунт ушастых» (2011)

HOP (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
HOP (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 35 композиций. Christopher Lennertz
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Prologue / Easter Island Christopher Lennertz 2:08
2 Candy Factory Christopher Lennertz 3:07
3 Young Fred Gets a Visit Christopher Lennertz 2:54
4 O'Hare's Intervention Christopher Lennertz 1:05
5 Don't Want to Be the Easter Bunny Christopher Lennertz 1:35
6 The Accident Christopher Lennertz 1:48
7 Lament Christopher Lennertz 0:33
8 In the Garage Christopher Lennertz 1:20
9 Carlos Reports Christopher Lennertz 1:51
10 Summon the Pink Berets Christopher Lennertz 1:12
11 Pooping Jellybeans Christopher Lennertz 0:52
12 Fred Remembers Christopher Lennertz 0:30
13 Late for Interview Christopher Lennertz 1:21
14 EB Escapes Christopher Lennertz 1:17
15 Fred's Tour Christopher Lennertz 1:12
16 Got the Blues Christopher Lennertz 0:44
17 Dad Misses His Son Christopher Lennertz 1:48
18 Back to the Mansion Christopher Lennertz 0:43
19 Sam's Visit Christopher Lennertz 2:40
20 The Hoff Christopher Lennertz 0:28
21 Fathers Just Don't Get It Christopher Lennertz 0:42
22 Fred's Realization Christopher Lennertz 0:38
23 Be the Bunny Christopher Lennertz 3:24
24 Pink Berets Take Fred Christopher Lennertz 1:05
25 Back to Easter Island Christopher Lennertz 2:40
26 "Coup De Tat" Christopher Lennertz 0:52
27 Oh, the Guilt Christopher Lennertz 0:45
28 Easter Moon Rises Christopher Lennertz 1:52
29 Carlos Takes Control Christopher Lennertz 2:24
30 Transformation Christopher Lennertz 2:04
31 Air Traffic Control Christopher Lennertz 1:24
32 Reunion / Proclamation Christopher Lennertz 2:27
33 Brunch Christopher Lennertz 0:56
34 The Big Finale Christopher Lennertz 1:56
35 The Pink Berets Christopher Lennertz / Bryan Spitzer 2:24
Доступен список песен из фильма «Бунт ушастых» (2011) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Бунт ушастых» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
