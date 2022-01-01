|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Necklace
|John Frizzell
|1:57
|2
|Sara Forgives
|John Frizzell
|1:43
|3
|Ear Piercing
|John Frizzell
|1:05
|4
|Rebecca Is Watching
|John Frizzell
|1:30
|5
|The Shower
|John Frizzell
|3:11
|6
|Pursuit In the Stacks
|John Frizzell
|2:23
|7
|The Phone Call
|John Frizzell
|2:38
|8
|Thanksgiving
|John Frizzell
|1:38
|9
|Professor Roberts
|John Frizzell
|3:51
|10
|Self Inflicted
|John Frizzell
|1:06
|11
|Sara's Room
|John Frizzell
|2:39
|12
|Medication
|John Frizzell
|2:09
|13
|Sarah Finds the Pills
|John Frizzell
|3:08
|14
|Zyprexa
|John Frizzell
|1:15
|15
|The Tattoo
|John Frizzell
|1:59
|16
|Stephen Confronts Rebecca
|John Frizzell
|1:13
|17
|The Drawings
|John Frizzell
|1:31
|18
|Transformation
|John Frizzell
|3:21
|19
|Lamb to Slaughter
|John Frizzell
|2:42
|20
|Irene's Apartment
|John Frizzell
|4:14