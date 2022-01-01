Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Соседка
The Roommate Соседка 2010 / США
Музыка из фильма «Соседка» (2010)

The Roommate (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Roommate (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 20 композиций. John Frizzell
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Necklace John Frizzell 1:57
2 Sara Forgives John Frizzell 1:43
3 Ear Piercing John Frizzell 1:05
4 Rebecca Is Watching John Frizzell 1:30
5 The Shower John Frizzell 3:11
6 Pursuit In the Stacks John Frizzell 2:23
7 The Phone Call John Frizzell 2:38
8 Thanksgiving John Frizzell 1:38
9 Professor Roberts John Frizzell 3:51
10 Self Inflicted John Frizzell 1:06
11 Sara's Room John Frizzell 2:39
12 Medication John Frizzell 2:09
13 Sarah Finds the Pills John Frizzell 3:08
14 Zyprexa John Frizzell 1:15
15 The Tattoo John Frizzell 1:59
16 Stephen Confronts Rebecca John Frizzell 1:13
17 The Drawings John Frizzell 1:31
18 Transformation John Frizzell 3:21
19 Lamb to Slaughter John Frizzell 2:42
20 Irene's Apartment John Frizzell 4:14
Доступен список песен из фильма «Соседка» (2010) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Соседка» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
