|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Italia / Milo's Theme
|George Fenton
|2:04
|2
|Nicole's Theme
|George Fenton
|1:02
|3
|The Courthouse / Jimmy's Kidnap
|George Fenton
|1:43
|4
|Looking for Nic / Drive to Atlantic City
|George Fenton
|2:13
|5
|Hello Nic
|George Fenton
|1:44
|6
|I'm Deadly Serious
|George Fenton
|1:20
|7
|Trunk Calls
|George Fenton
|2:55
|8
|The Bribe
|George Fenton
|1:54
|9
|Ray / Dwight / Stu
|George Fenton
|1:42
|10
|You Said Five
|George Fenton
|1:15
|11
|The Seduction
|George Fenton
|2:14
|12
|Tasered
|George Fenton
|2:51
|13
|What We Had
|George Fenton
|2:24
|14
|Black S.U.V.
|George Fenton
|2:48
|15
|Nice Work
|George Fenton
|2:21
|16
|Cupid's Cabin
|George Fenton
|4:23
|17
|The Panther and the Depot
|George Fenton
|5:17
|18
|Happy Anniversary / End Titles
|George Fenton
|4:26