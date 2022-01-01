1 Italia / Milo's Theme George Fenton 2:04

2 Nicole's Theme George Fenton 1:02

3 The Courthouse / Jimmy's Kidnap George Fenton 1:43

4 Looking for Nic / Drive to Atlantic City George Fenton 2:13

5 Hello Nic George Fenton 1:44

6 I'm Deadly Serious George Fenton 1:20

7 Trunk Calls George Fenton 2:55

8 The Bribe George Fenton 1:54

9 Ray / Dwight / Stu George Fenton 1:42

10 You Said Five George Fenton 1:15

11 The Seduction George Fenton 2:14

12 Tasered George Fenton 2:51

13 What We Had George Fenton 2:24

14 Black S.U.V. George Fenton 2:48

15 Nice Work George Fenton 2:21

16 Cupid's Cabin George Fenton 4:23

17 The Panther and the Depot George Fenton 5:17