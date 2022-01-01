Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Охотник за головами Охотник за головами
The Bounty Hunter Охотник за головами 2010 / США
7.4 Оцените
77 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Охотник за головами» (2010)

The Bounty Hunter (Original Motion Picture Score)
The Bounty Hunter (Original Motion Picture Score) 18 композиций. George Fenton
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Italia / Milo's Theme George Fenton 2:04
2 Nicole's Theme George Fenton 1:02
3 The Courthouse / Jimmy's Kidnap George Fenton 1:43
4 Looking for Nic / Drive to Atlantic City George Fenton 2:13
5 Hello Nic George Fenton 1:44
6 I'm Deadly Serious George Fenton 1:20
7 Trunk Calls George Fenton 2:55
8 The Bribe George Fenton 1:54
9 Ray / Dwight / Stu George Fenton 1:42
10 You Said Five George Fenton 1:15
11 The Seduction George Fenton 2:14
12 Tasered George Fenton 2:51
13 What We Had George Fenton 2:24
14 Black S.U.V. George Fenton 2:48
15 Nice Work George Fenton 2:21
16 Cupid's Cabin George Fenton 4:23
17 The Panther and the Depot George Fenton 5:17
18 Happy Anniversary / End Titles George Fenton 4:26
Доступен список песен из фильма «Охотник за головами» (2010) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Охотник за головами» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
