Гринберг Гринберг
Greenberg Гринберг 2010 / США
5.3 Оцените
12 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Гринберг» (2010)

Greenberg (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Greenberg (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Steve Miller Band, James Murphy, Nite Jewel, Albert Hammond, Galaxie 500, LCD Soundsystem, The Sonics, Duran Duran
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Jet Airliner (Remastered) Steve Miller Band / Paul Pena 4:30
2 People James Murphy 4:38
3 Suburbia Nite Jewel 2:35
4 Sleepy Baby James Murphy 3:12
5 Thumbs James Murphy 1:00
6 It Never Rains In Southern California Albert Hammond 3:52
7 Plenty of Time James Murphy 3:09
8 Photographs James Murphy 3:33
9 Gente James Murphy 2:33
10 Strange Galaxie 500 3:18
11 Oh You (Christmas Blues) LCD Soundsystem / James Murphy 3:51
12 Birthday Song James Murphy 1:36
13 Dear You James Murphy 0:40
14 Shot Down The Sonics 2:14
15 The Chauffeur (Remastered) Duran Duran / Simon Le Bon 5:18
16 If You Need a Friend James Murphy 1:01
17 Please Don't Follow Me James Murphy 3:24
18 Photographs (Piano) James Murphy 1:55
Доступен список песен из фильма «Гринберг» (2010) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Гринберг» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
