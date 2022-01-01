|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Jet Airliner (Remastered)
|Steve Miller Band / Paul Pena
|4:30
|2
|People
|James Murphy
|4:38
|3
|Suburbia
|Nite Jewel
|2:35
|4
|Sleepy Baby
|James Murphy
|3:12
|5
|Thumbs
|James Murphy
|1:00
|6
|It Never Rains In Southern California
|Albert Hammond
|3:52
|7
|Plenty of Time
|James Murphy
|3:09
|8
|Photographs
|James Murphy
|3:33
|9
|Gente
|James Murphy
|2:33
|10
|Strange
|Galaxie 500
|3:18
|11
|Oh You (Christmas Blues)
|LCD Soundsystem / James Murphy
|3:51
|12
|Birthday Song
|James Murphy
|1:36
|13
|Dear You
|James Murphy
|0:40
|14
|Shot Down
|The Sonics
|2:14
|15
|The Chauffeur (Remastered)
|Duran Duran / Simon Le Bon
|5:18
|16
|If You Need a Friend
|James Murphy
|1:01
|17
|Please Don't Follow Me
|James Murphy
|3:24
|18
|Photographs (Piano)
|James Murphy
|1:55