1 Main Title Craig Richey 1:58

2 Ben Meets “The Man” Craig Richey 2:10

3 Ibu Lies In the Street Craig Richey 2:07

4 Ben Find's Khadi's Picture Craig Richey 1:43

5 Ben Gets Fired Craig Richey 1:35

6 My Name Is Khadi Craig Richey 0:39

7 Khadi Buys Shoes Craig Richey 1:04

8 Sandra At the Window Craig Richey 1:02

9 Ben Makes a U-Turn Craig Richey 0:40

10 Khadi's Ritual Craig Richey 2:54

11 Ben & Khadi's Kiss Craig Richey 0:51

12 Ben Confronts His Ex Craig Richey 2:08

13 Out of Gas Craig Richey 0:51

14 You Wore Her Out Craig Richey 1:30

15 I Am Greedy Craig Richey 1:54

16 Ben's Closing Argument Craig Richey 1:43

17 The Note Craig Richey 0:20

18 A False Accusation Craig Richey 2:07

19 Ibe Dies Craig Richey 2:00

20 Goodbye Khadi Craig Richey 1:59

21 It Rains Fish Craig Richey 2:42