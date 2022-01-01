|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|A Christmas Carol Main Title
|Alan Silvestri
|4:21
|2
|Scrooge Counts Money
|Alan Silvestri
|0:48
|3
|Marley's Ghost Visits Scrooge
|Alan Silvestri
|6:13
|4
|The Ghost of Christmas Past
|Alan Silvestri
|4:59
|5
|Let Us See Another Christmas
|Alan Silvestri
|1:18
|6
|Flight to Fezziwigs
|Alan Silvestri
|1:28
|7
|First Waltz
|Alan Silvestri
|1:00
|8
|Another Idol Has Replaced Me
|Alan Silvestri
|1:40
|9
|Touch My Robe
|Alan Silvestri
|3:42
|10
|The Clock Tower
|Alan Silvestri
|1:50
|11
|Carriage Chase
|Alan Silvestri
|3:24
|12
|Old Joe and Mrs. Dilber
|Alan Silvestri
|2:28
|13
|This Dark Chamber
|Alan Silvestri
|1:57
|14
|None of Us Will Ever Forget
|Alan Silvestri
|1:33
|15
|Who Was That Lying Dead?
|Alan Silvestri
|3:08
|16
|I'm Still Here
|Alan Silvestri
|1:27
|17
|Ride On My Good Man
|Alan Silvestri
|1:04
|18
|God Bless Us Everyone
|Андреа Бочелли
|3:16