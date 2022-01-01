Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Не звезди!" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Рождественская история Рождественская история
Киноафиша Фильмы Рождественская история Музыка из мультфильма «Рождественская история» (2009)
Christmas Carol, А Рождественская история 2009 / США
8.0 Оцените
75 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.8
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из мультфильма «Рождественская история» (2009)

Вся информация о мультфильме
A Christmas Carol (Motion Picture Soundtrack)
A Christmas Carol (Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. Alan Silvestri, Андреа Бочелли
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 A Christmas Carol Main Title Alan Silvestri 4:21
2 Scrooge Counts Money Alan Silvestri 0:48
3 Marley's Ghost Visits Scrooge Alan Silvestri 6:13
4 The Ghost of Christmas Past Alan Silvestri 4:59
5 Let Us See Another Christmas Alan Silvestri 1:18
6 Flight to Fezziwigs Alan Silvestri 1:28
7 First Waltz Alan Silvestri 1:00
8 Another Idol Has Replaced Me Alan Silvestri 1:40
9 Touch My Robe Alan Silvestri 3:42
10 The Clock Tower Alan Silvestri 1:50
11 Carriage Chase Alan Silvestri 3:24
12 Old Joe and Mrs. Dilber Alan Silvestri 2:28
13 This Dark Chamber Alan Silvestri 1:57
14 None of Us Will Ever Forget Alan Silvestri 1:33
15 Who Was That Lying Dead? Alan Silvestri 3:08
16 I'm Still Here Alan Silvestri 1:27
17 Ride On My Good Man Alan Silvestri 1:04
18 God Bless Us Everyone Андреа Бочелли 3:16
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Рождественская история» (2009) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Рождественская история» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Кравченко осудили за предательство: «Ушел в самый трудный момент»
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Приложение киноафиши