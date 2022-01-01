1 A Christmas Carol Main Title Alan Silvestri 4:21

2 Scrooge Counts Money Alan Silvestri 0:48

3 Marley's Ghost Visits Scrooge Alan Silvestri 6:13

4 The Ghost of Christmas Past Alan Silvestri 4:59

5 Let Us See Another Christmas Alan Silvestri 1:18

6 Flight to Fezziwigs Alan Silvestri 1:28

7 First Waltz Alan Silvestri 1:00

8 Another Idol Has Replaced Me Alan Silvestri 1:40

9 Touch My Robe Alan Silvestri 3:42

10 The Clock Tower Alan Silvestri 1:50

11 Carriage Chase Alan Silvestri 3:24

12 Old Joe and Mrs. Dilber Alan Silvestri 2:28

13 This Dark Chamber Alan Silvestri 1:57

14 None of Us Will Ever Forget Alan Silvestri 1:33

15 Who Was That Lying Dead? Alan Silvestri 3:08

16 I'm Still Here Alan Silvestri 1:27

17 Ride On My Good Man Alan Silvestri 1:04