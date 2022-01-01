|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Fuck Me
|Mary & The Boy
|3:35
|2
|Beat It, Influenza (a.k.a. Beat a New Heart Beat)
|Plaster Of Paris
|3:48
|3
|Surrender
|(We Are) Performance / Joe Cross
|3:57
|4
|Hello View
|Connan And The Mockasins
|2:55
|5
|Underground
|Kimya Dawson
|3:56
|6
|Short Sharp Shock
|(We Are) Performance / Joe Cross
|3:34
|7
|We Are Not the Same
|Good Shoes / Tom Jones
|2:50
|8
|Swinget
|Tolga Quartet / Tolga During
|3:57
|9
|Hot Monkey, Hot Ass! (Remix)
|Black Moustache / Mike Skinner
|5:43
|10
|Sneaky Sneaky Dog Friend
|Connan And The Mockasins
|4:00
|11
|New Skin
|NEW SKIN
|4:30
|12
|Bobby Peru
|Mary & The Boy
|3:56
|13
|My Life Is Starting Over Again
|Daniel Johnston
|2:09
|14
|Hello
|Michiel Huisman
|1:58
|15
|I'm Fine
|Kimya Dawson
|7:10