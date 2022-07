1 Main Title (Overture) [Pt. 1/The Wiz/Soundtrack Version] Куинси Джонс / Charlie Smalls 2:34

2 Overture (Pt. 2/The Wiz/Soundtrack Version) Куинси Джонс / Charlie Smalls 2:00

3 The Feeling That We Have (The Wiz/Soundtrack Version) Theresa Merritt / Charlie Smalls 3:31

4 Can I Go On? (The Wiz/Soundtrack Version) Diana Ross / Nickolas Ashford 1:56

5 Glinda's Theme (The Wiz/Soundtrack Version) Snow Babies / Куинси Джонс 1:10

6 He's the Wizard / March of the Munchkins (The Wiz/Soundtrack Version) Thelma Carpenter / Charlie Smalls 4:12

7 Soon As I Get Home / Home (The Wiz/Soundtrack Version) Diana Ross / Charlie Smalls 4:01

8 You Can't Win (The Wiz/Soundtrack Version) Michael Jackson / Charlie Smalls 3:14

9 Ease On Down the Road #1 (The Wiz/Soundtrack Version) Diana Ross, Michael Jackson / Charlie Smalls 3:55

10 What Would I Do If I Could Feel? (The Wiz/Soundtrack Version) Nipsey Russell / Charlie Smalls 2:18

11 Slide Some Oil to Me / Now Watch Me Dance (The Wiz/Soundtrack Version) Nipsey Russell / Charlie Smalls 2:51

12 Ease On Down the Road # 2 (The Wiz/Soundtrack Version) Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Nipsey Russell / Charlie Smalls 1:31

13 (I'm a) Mean Ole Lion (The Wiz/Soundtrack Version) Ted Ross / Charlie Smalls 2:25

14 Ease On Down the Road # 3 (The Wiz/Soundtrack Version) Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Nipsey Russell, Ted Ross / Charlie Smalls 1:26

15 Poppy Girls (The Wiz/Soundtrack Version) Куинси Джонс / Anthony Jackson 3:29

16 Be a Lion (The Wiz/Soundtrack Version) Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Nipsey Russell, Ted Ross / Charlie Smalls 4:04

17 End of the Yellow Brick Road (The Wiz/Soundtrack Version) Куинси Джонс / Nickolas Ashford 1:01

18 Emerald City Sequence (The Wiz/Soundtrack Version) Richard Pryor / Charlie Smalls 6:43

19 So You Wanted to See the Wizard (The Wiz/Soundtrack Version) Richard Pryor / Charlie Smalls 2:52

20 Is This What Feeling Gets? (Dorothy's Theme) [The Wiz/Soundtrack Version] Diana Ross / Valerie Simpson 3:15

21 Don't Nobody Bring Me No Bad News (The Wiz/Soundtrack Version) Mabel King / Charlie Smalls 3:04

22 A Brand New Day (The Wiz/Soundtrack Version) Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Nipsey Russell, Ted Ross, Richard Pryor, Lena Horne, Mabel King, Thelma Carpenter, Theresa Merritt / Luther Vandross 7:49

23 Believe In Yourself (Dorothy) [The Wiz/Soundtrack Version] Diana Ross / Куинси Джонс 2:55

24 The Good Witch Glinda (The Wiz/Soundtrack Version) Richard Pryor, Lena Horne / Куинси Джонс 1:09

25 Believe In Yourself (Reprise/The Wiz/Soundtrack Version) Lena Horne / Charlie Smalls 2:15