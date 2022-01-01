|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Buddenbrooks (Ouverture)
|European Filmphilhharmonic
|1:46
|2
|Buddenbrooks (Main Title)
|European Filmphilhharmonic
|2:55
|3
|Kutschfahrt nach Travemünde
|European Filmphilhharmonic
|1:44
|4
|Tony und Morten am Meer
|European Filmphilhharmonic
|5:19
|5
|Unruhige Zeiten
|European Filmphilhharmonic
|6:48
|6
|Thomas in Amsterdam
|European Filmphilhharmonic
|3:00
|7
|Hochzeitsduett
|European Filmphilhharmonic
|1:11
|8
|Tod des Konsuls Buddenbrook
|European Filmphilhharmonic
|4:16
|9
|Tony liest die Chronik
|European Filmphilhharmonic
|3:00
|10
|Tod des Thomas Buddenbrook
|European Filmphilhharmonic
|1:36
|11
|Jean und Bethsy auf dem Ball (Valse No. 1 / Ballet "Coppelia")
|European Filmphilhharmonic
|2:30
|12
|Walzervorspiel
|European Filmphilhharmonic
|1:16
|13
|Buddenbrooks auf dem Ball (Grande Valse Brillante Op. 18)
|European Filmphilhharmonic
|1:48
|14
|Hochzeitswalzer (Gedankenstriche Walzer Op. 79)
|European Filmphilhharmonic
|1:56
|15
|Hanno Dirigiert "Die Schöne Helena" (Entracte - "La Belle Hélène")
|European Filmphilhharmonic
|1:45
|16
|Thomas und Gerda auf dem Ball (Valse Op. 64 N° 2)
|European Filmphilhharmonic
|1:49
|17
|Hagenström holt die Geige zurück (Paradies Soirée Walzer Op. 52)
|European Filmphilhharmonic
|1:33
|18
|Buddenbrooks End Titles
|European Filmphilhharmonic
|1:49