Будденброки Будденброки
Музыка из фильма «Будденброки» (2008)
Buddenbrooks Будденброки 2008 / Германия
5.6 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.9
Музыка из фильма «Будденброки» (2008)

Buddenbrooks (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Buddenbrooks (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 18 композиций. European Filmphilhharmonic
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Buddenbrooks (Ouverture) European Filmphilhharmonic 1:46
2 Buddenbrooks (Main Title) European Filmphilhharmonic 2:55
3 Kutschfahrt nach Travemünde European Filmphilhharmonic 1:44
4 Tony und Morten am Meer European Filmphilhharmonic 5:19
5 Unruhige Zeiten European Filmphilhharmonic 6:48
6 Thomas in Amsterdam European Filmphilhharmonic 3:00
7 Hochzeitsduett European Filmphilhharmonic 1:11
8 Tod des Konsuls Buddenbrook European Filmphilhharmonic 4:16
9 Tony liest die Chronik European Filmphilhharmonic 3:00
10 Tod des Thomas Buddenbrook European Filmphilhharmonic 1:36
11 Jean und Bethsy auf dem Ball (Valse No. 1 / Ballet "Coppelia") European Filmphilhharmonic 2:30
12 Walzervorspiel European Filmphilhharmonic 1:16
13 Buddenbrooks auf dem Ball (Grande Valse Brillante Op. 18) European Filmphilhharmonic 1:48
14 Hochzeitswalzer (Gedankenstriche Walzer Op. 79) European Filmphilhharmonic 1:56
15 Hanno Dirigiert "Die Schöne Helena" (Entracte - "La Belle Hélène") European Filmphilhharmonic 1:45
16 Thomas und Gerda auf dem Ball (Valse Op. 64 N° 2) European Filmphilhharmonic 1:49
17 Hagenström holt die Geige zurück (Paradies Soirée Walzer Op. 52) European Filmphilhharmonic 1:33
18 Buddenbrooks End Titles European Filmphilhharmonic 1:49
Доступен список песен из фильма «Будденброки» (2008) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Будденброки» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
