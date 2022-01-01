Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Безумный спецназ» (2009)
The Men Who Stare at Goats Безумный спецназ 2009 / США
55 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.2
Музыка из фильма «Безумный спецназ» (2009)

The Men Who Stare At Goats (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Men Who Stare At Goats (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 22 композиции. Рольф Кент
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Opening Titles: A Run At the Wall Рольф Кент 1:25
2 From Ann Arbor to War Рольф Кент 2:05
3 Lyn Shows the New Earth Army Manual / Bill's Epiphany Рольф Кент 2:05
4 Bill's Speech - A New Kind of Warrior Рольф Кент 1:40
5 Cloudbursting On the Road Рольф Кент 0:52
6 Hitching a Ride / We Are Jedi Рольф Кент 2:43
7 Dolce Рольф Кент 1:05
8 The Echmaer Technique Рольф Кент 0:54
9 Escaping the Kidnappers Рольф Кент 1:18
10 Gas Station Shootout Рольф Кент 2:27
11 A Night At Mahmoud's Рольф Кент 1:52
12 Without Bill the Jedi Changed Рольф Кент 0:53
13 Desert Ride Рольф Кент 1:52
14 There Is No Mission? / The Goat Lab Рольф Кент 1:17
15 Lyn Stares At the Goat Рольф Кент 1:07
16 Oasis Рольф Кент 1:15
17 The Base, and Bill Рольф Кент 1:32
18 Do You Believe In Redemption Рольф Кент 0:48
19 Jedi Prayer Рольф Кент 0:59
20 LSD In the Water Рольф Кент 1:32
21 Releasing the Goats Рольф Кент 4:09
22 Writing the Story Рольф Кент 0:44
Доступен список песен из фильма «Безумный спецназ» (2009) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Безумный спецназ» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
