|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Opening Titles: A Run At the Wall
|Рольф Кент
|1:25
|2
|From Ann Arbor to War
|Рольф Кент
|2:05
|3
|Lyn Shows the New Earth Army Manual / Bill's Epiphany
|Рольф Кент
|2:05
|4
|Bill's Speech - A New Kind of Warrior
|Рольф Кент
|1:40
|5
|Cloudbursting On the Road
|Рольф Кент
|0:52
|6
|Hitching a Ride / We Are Jedi
|Рольф Кент
|2:43
|7
|Dolce
|Рольф Кент
|1:05
|8
|The Echmaer Technique
|Рольф Кент
|0:54
|9
|Escaping the Kidnappers
|Рольф Кент
|1:18
|10
|Gas Station Shootout
|Рольф Кент
|2:27
|11
|A Night At Mahmoud's
|Рольф Кент
|1:52
|12
|Without Bill the Jedi Changed
|Рольф Кент
|0:53
|13
|Desert Ride
|Рольф Кент
|1:52
|14
|There Is No Mission? / The Goat Lab
|Рольф Кент
|1:17
|15
|Lyn Stares At the Goat
|Рольф Кент
|1:07
|16
|Oasis
|Рольф Кент
|1:15
|17
|The Base, and Bill
|Рольф Кент
|1:32
|18
|Do You Believe In Redemption
|Рольф Кент
|0:48
|19
|Jedi Prayer
|Рольф Кент
|0:59
|20
|LSD In the Water
|Рольф Кент
|1:32
|21
|Releasing the Goats
|Рольф Кент
|4:09
|22
|Writing the Story
|Рольф Кент
|0:44