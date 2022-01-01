1 Overture / It's High Time Alyn Ainsworth, Anne Hart, John Griffin 5:27

2 Bye Bye Baby Dora Bryan, Donald Stewart 3:17

3 A Little Girl from Little Rock Dora Bryan 2:24

4 I Love What I'm Doing Anne Hart 2:27

5 Just a Kiss Apart Robin Palmer 2:23

6 It's Delightful Down in Chile Dora Bryan, Guy Middleton 3:51

7 Sunshine Dora Bryan, Anne Hart 2:38

8 You Say You Care Anne Hart, Robin Palmer 2:24

9 Mamie Is Mimi Valerie Walsh, Bob Cole, Ronnie Tye 4:09

10 You Kill Me Gerald Stern 2:06

11 Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend Dora Bryan 3:19

12 Homesick Blues Bessie Love, Michael Malnick, Donald Stewart 2:39

13 Au Revoir Babies Michael Ashlin, John Heawood, Dora Bryan 1:31

14 Keeping Cool With Coolidge Bessie Love, Anne Hart 2:28