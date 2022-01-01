|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Overture / It's High Time
|Alyn Ainsworth, Anne Hart, John Griffin
|5:27
|2
|Bye Bye Baby
|Dora Bryan, Donald Stewart
|3:17
|3
|A Little Girl from Little Rock
|Dora Bryan
|2:24
|4
|I Love What I'm Doing
|Anne Hart
|2:27
|5
|Just a Kiss Apart
|Robin Palmer
|2:23
|6
|It's Delightful Down in Chile
|Dora Bryan, Guy Middleton
|3:51
|7
|Sunshine
|Dora Bryan, Anne Hart
|2:38
|8
|You Say You Care
|Anne Hart, Robin Palmer
|2:24
|9
|Mamie Is Mimi
|Valerie Walsh, Bob Cole, Ronnie Tye
|4:09
|10
|You Kill Me
|Gerald Stern
|2:06
|11
|Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend
|Dora Bryan
|3:19
|12
|Homesick Blues
|Bessie Love, Michael Malnick, Donald Stewart
|2:39
|13
|Au Revoir Babies
|Michael Ashlin, John Heawood, Dora Bryan
|1:31
|14
|Keeping Cool With Coolidge
|Bessie Love, Anne Hart
|2:28
|15
|Button Up With Esmond / Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
|Dora Bryan, Donald Stewart
|2:17