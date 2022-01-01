Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Джентльмены предпочитают блондинок Джентльмены предпочитают блондинок
Киноафиша Фильмы Джентльмены предпочитают блондинок Музыка из фильма «Джентльмены предпочитают блондинок» (1953)
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes Джентльмены предпочитают блондинок 1953 / США
7.9 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.1
Музыка из фильма «Джентльмены предпочитают блондинок» (1953)

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (Original Musical Soundtrack Recording)
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (Original Musical Soundtrack Recording) 15 композиций. Alyn Ainsworth, Anne Hart, John Griffin, Dora Bryan, Donald Stewart, Dora Bryan, Anne Hart, Robin Palmer, Dora Bryan, Guy Middleton, Dora Bryan, Anne Hart, Anne Hart, Robin Palmer, Valerie Walsh, Bob Cole, Ronnie Tye, Gerald Stern, Bessie Love, Michael Malnick, Donald Stewart, Michael Ashlin, John Heawood, Dora Bryan, Bessie Love, Anne Hart
1 Overture / It's High Time Alyn Ainsworth, Anne Hart, John Griffin 5:27
2 Bye Bye Baby Dora Bryan, Donald Stewart 3:17
3 A Little Girl from Little Rock Dora Bryan 2:24
4 I Love What I'm Doing Anne Hart 2:27
5 Just a Kiss Apart Robin Palmer 2:23
6 It's Delightful Down in Chile Dora Bryan, Guy Middleton 3:51
7 Sunshine Dora Bryan, Anne Hart 2:38
8 You Say You Care Anne Hart, Robin Palmer 2:24
9 Mamie Is Mimi Valerie Walsh, Bob Cole, Ronnie Tye 4:09
10 You Kill Me Gerald Stern 2:06
11 Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend Dora Bryan 3:19
12 Homesick Blues Bessie Love, Michael Malnick, Donald Stewart 2:39
13 Au Revoir Babies Michael Ashlin, John Heawood, Dora Bryan 1:31
14 Keeping Cool With Coolidge Bessie Love, Anne Hart 2:28
15 Button Up With Esmond / Gentlemen Prefer Blondes Dora Bryan, Donald Stewart 2:17
Доступен список песен из фильма «Джентльмены предпочитают блондинок» (1953) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Джентльмены предпочитают блондинок» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
