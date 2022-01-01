|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|This Land Is Your Land
|Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings / Woody Guthrie
|4:28
|2
|Security Ballet
|Рольф Кент
|1:31
|3
|Goin' Home
|Dan Auerbach
|4:54
|4
|Taken At All
|Crosby, Stills & Nash / Graham Nash
|2:58
|5
|Angel In the Snow
|Elliott Smith
|2:35
|6
|Help Yourself
|Sad Brad Smith
|3:24
|7
|Genova
|Charles Atlas
|7:38
|8
|Lost In Detroit
|Рольф Кент
|1:36
|9
|Thank You Lord
|Roy Buchanan
|2:25
|10
|Be Yourself (1971 Demo)
|Graham Nash
|3:00
|11
|The Snow Before Us
|Charles Atlas
|3:13
|12
|Up In the Air
|Kevin Renick
|5:29
|13
|Bust a Move (Live Version)
|Young MC / M. Young
|4:24
|14
|Milwaukee: To the Wedding With a Plus 1
|Рольф Кент
|1:55