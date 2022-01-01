Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Мне бы в небо Музыка из фильма «Мне бы в небо» (2009)
Up in the Air Мне бы в небо 2009 / США
Музыка из фильма «Мне бы в небо» (2009)

Up In the Air (Music from the Motion Picture)
Up In the Air (Music from the Motion Picture) 14 композиций. Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Рольф Кент, Dan Auerbach, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Elliott Smith, Sad Brad Smith, Charles Atlas, Roy Buchanan, Graham Nash, Kevin Renick, Young MC
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 This Land Is Your Land Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings / Woody Guthrie 4:28
2 Security Ballet Рольф Кент 1:31
3 Goin' Home Dan Auerbach 4:54
4 Taken At All Crosby, Stills & Nash / Graham Nash 2:58
5 Angel In the Snow Elliott Smith 2:35
6 Help Yourself Sad Brad Smith 3:24
7 Genova Charles Atlas 7:38
8 Lost In Detroit Рольф Кент 1:36
9 Thank You Lord Roy Buchanan 2:25
10 Be Yourself (1971 Demo) Graham Nash 3:00
11 The Snow Before Us Charles Atlas 3:13
12 Up In the Air Kevin Renick 5:29
13 Bust a Move (Live Version) Young MC / M. Young 4:24
14 Milwaukee: To the Wedding With a Plus 1 Рольф Кент 1:55
Доступен список песен из фильма «Мне бы в небо» (2009) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Мне бы в небо» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
