Музыка из мультфильма «Балто» (1995)
Balto Балто 1995 / США
7.1 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.1
Музыка из мультфильма «Балто» (1995)

Balto (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Balto (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Steve Winwood, James Horner
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Reach For the Light (Theme From Balto) Steve Winwood / Cynthia Weil 4:25
2 Main Title / Balto's Story Unfolds James Horner 4:41
3 The Dogsled Race James Horner 1:41
4 Rosy Goes To the Doctor James Horner 4:06
5 Boris & Balto James Horner 1:30
6 The Journey Begins James Horner 5:07
7 Grizzly Bear James Horner 5:23
8 Jenna / Telegraphing the News James Horner 2:23
9 Steele's Treachery James Horner 4:39
10 The Epidemic's Toll James Horner 3:30
11 Heritage of the Wolf James Horner 5:54
12 Balto Brings the Medicine! James Horner 4:53
13 Reach For the Light (Theme From Balto) [Long Version] Steve Winwood / Cynthia Weil 5:27
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Балто» (1995) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Балто» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
