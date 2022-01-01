|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Reach For the Light (Theme From Balto)
|Steve Winwood / Cynthia Weil
|4:25
|2
|Main Title / Balto's Story Unfolds
|James Horner
|4:41
|3
|The Dogsled Race
|James Horner
|1:41
|4
|Rosy Goes To the Doctor
|James Horner
|4:06
|5
|Boris & Balto
|James Horner
|1:30
|6
|The Journey Begins
|James Horner
|5:07
|7
|Grizzly Bear
|James Horner
|5:23
|8
|Jenna / Telegraphing the News
|James Horner
|2:23
|9
|Steele's Treachery
|James Horner
|4:39
|10
|The Epidemic's Toll
|James Horner
|3:30
|11
|Heritage of the Wolf
|James Horner
|5:54
|12
|Balto Brings the Medicine!
|James Horner
|4:53
|13
|Reach For the Light (Theme From Balto) [Long Version]
|Steve Winwood / Cynthia Weil
|5:27