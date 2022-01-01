|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Intro (The Meaning Of Life)
|Monty Python / Terry Jones
|0:20
|2
|Fish (Morning)
|Monty Python / Terry Jones
|0:30
|3
|The Meaning of Life
|Monty Python / John Du Prez
|2:12
|4
|Part 1: The Miracle of Birth
|Monty Python
|3:28
|5
|MP Link
|Monty Python / Terry Jones
|0:35
|6
|Part 2: The Third World (Yorkshire)
|Monty Python / Terry Jones
|1:28
|7
|Every Sperm Is Sacred
|Monty Python / Terry Jones
|5:02
|8
|Bloody Catholics
|Monty Python / Terry Jones
|2:38
|9
|Link (Martin Luther)
|Monty Python / Terry Jones
|0:19
|10
|Part 3: Growth and Learning
|Monty Python
|4:39
|11
|Part 4: Fighting Each Other
|Monty Python
|4:11
|12
|Terry Gilliam Introduction
|Monty Python / Terry Gilliam
|0:27
|13
|Accountancy Shanty
|Monty Python / Eric Idle
|8:27
|14
|Part 5: Live Organ Transplants (Galaxy Song)
|Monty Python / Terry Jones
|5:59
|15
|Part 6: The Autumn Years (The Not Noel Coward Song)
|Monty Python / Eric Idle
|4:36
|16
|Part 7: Death (Christmas In Heaven)
|Monty Python
|7:12
|17
|MP Link (Dedication To Fish)
|Monty Python
|1:19
|18
|Intro Title Song Demo Meaning of Life (Piano Version)
|Monty Python
|2:38
|19
|Alternate Intro Title Song Meaning of Life (Band Version)
|Monty Python
|3:35
|20
|Fat Song (Deleted Intro To Mr Creosote Sketch)
|Monty Python
|0:30
|21
|Alternate Christmas In Heaven Song
|Monty Python
|5:30
|22
|Radio Ad: Philisophers Corner
|Monty Python
|0:42
|23
|Radio Ad: Officer
|Monty Python / John Du Prez
|0:40
|24
|Radio Ad: German Translation
|Monty Python
|0:32
|25
|Greasy Hair
|Monty Python
|0:42
|26
|Dino Viccotti
|Monty Python
|1:00
|27
|Stretch the Script
|Monty Python
|0:33
|28
|Grand Prix
|Monty Python
|0:31
|29
|Hard of Thinking
|Monty Python
|0:50