Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Китайский квартал Китайский квартал
Киноафиша Фильмы Китайский квартал Музыка из фильма «Китайский квартал» (1974)
Chinatown Китайский квартал 1974 / США
7.4 Оцените
24 голоса Рейтинг IMDb: 8.2
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Китайский квартал» (1974)

Вся информация о фильме
Chinatown (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Chinatown (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Jerry Goldsmith, Bunny Berigan and His Orchestra
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Love Theme from Chinatown (Main Title) Jerry Goldsmith 2:04
2 Noah Cross Jerry Goldsmith 2:31
3 Easy Living Jerry Goldsmith / Leo Robin 1:52
4 Jake and Evelyn Jerry Goldsmith 2:48
5 I Can't Get Started Bunny Berigan and His Orchestra / Ira Gershwin 3:39
6 The Last of Ida Jerry Goldsmith 3:02
7 The Captive Jerry Goldsmith 3:11
8 The Boy On a Horse Jerry Goldsmith 2:08
9 The Way You Look Tonight Jerry Goldsmith / Jerome Kern 2:19
10 The Wrong Clue Jerry Goldsmith 2:35
11 J.J. Gittes Jerry Goldsmith 3:09
12 Love Theme from Chinatown (End Title) Jerry Goldsmith 2:02
Доступен список песен из фильма «Китайский квартал» (1974) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Китайский квартал» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Приложение киноафиши