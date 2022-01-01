|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Love Theme from Chinatown (Main Title)
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:04
|2
|Noah Cross
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:31
|3
|Easy Living
|Jerry Goldsmith / Leo Robin
|1:52
|4
|Jake and Evelyn
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:48
|5
|I Can't Get Started
|Bunny Berigan and His Orchestra / Ira Gershwin
|3:39
|6
|The Last of Ida
|Jerry Goldsmith
|3:02
|7
|The Captive
|Jerry Goldsmith
|3:11
|8
|The Boy On a Horse
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:08
|9
|The Way You Look Tonight
|Jerry Goldsmith / Jerome Kern
|2:19
|10
|The Wrong Clue
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:35
|11
|J.J. Gittes
|Jerry Goldsmith
|3:09
|12
|Love Theme from Chinatown (End Title)
|Jerry Goldsmith
|2:02