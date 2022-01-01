|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Prelude (feat. Bruce Broughton)
|Miklós Rózsa
|2:18
|2
|Ransom (feat. Bruce Broughton)
|Miklós Rózsa
|3:16
|3
|Rotherwood (feat. Bruce Broughton)
|Miklós Rózsa
|1:12
|4
|Lady Rowena (feat. Bruce Broughton)
|Miklós Rózsa
|2:18
|5
|Sir Cedric (feat. Bruce Broughton)
|Miklós Rózsa
|0:33
|6
|Squire Wamba (feat. Bruce Broughton)
|Miklós Rózsa
|4:41
|7
|Rebecca (feat. Bruce Broughton)
|Miklós Rózsa
|1:03
|8
|The Intruder (feat. Bruce Broughton)
|Miklós Rózsa
|3:46
|9
|The Rivals (feat. Bruce Broughton)
|Miklós Rózsa
|4:59
|10
|Sheffield (feat. Bruce Broughton)
|Miklós Rózsa
|0:42
|11
|Rebecca's Love (feat. Bruce Broughton)
|Miklós Rózsa
|5:16
|12
|Search (feat. Bruce Broughton)
|Miklós Rózsa
|1:27
|13
|Torquilstone Castle (feat. Bruce Broughton)
|Miklós Rózsa
|3:19
|14
|Bois-Guilbert's Bargain (feat. Bruce Broughton)
|Miklós Rózsa
|3:35
|15
|The Battlement (feat. Bruce Broughton)
|Miklós Rózsa
|7:17
|16
|Saxon Victory (feat. Bruce Broughton)
|Miklós Rózsa
|7:57
|17
|Farewell (feat. Bruce Broughton)
|Miklós Rózsa
|2:37
|18
|Challenge And Finale (feat. Bruce Broughton)
|Miklós Rózsa
|6:11